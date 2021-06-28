Supreme Court deals final blow to Wyoming coal port suit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But opponents of the lawsuit, including the solicitor general, say that argument was nullified when the terminal’s developer, Lighthouse Resources, declared bankruptcy in December. Even if the Supreme Court sided with Wyoming and Montana and forced Washington to approve the permits, the port wouldn’t be built, because its developer no longer exists.

“It is symbolic of the end of an era,” said Jan Hasselman, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, “and that era was a 10-year attempt to rescue a dying industry by building an export market. There were a lot of reasons why that effort was doomed to fail. And the Supreme Court's decision, I think, represents a symbolic final nail in the coffin on that effort. Like it was over before today, but now it's really over.”

Before it went bankrupt, Lighthouse Resources sued the state of Washington over several rejected permits. Those lawsuits were either won by the state or dismissed when Lighthouse went under.

Shortly after the bankruptcy announcement, Wyoming and Montana requested a hearing from the Supreme Court, arguing that Washington state was violating their rights to conduct interstate commerce.