Taxpayer advocates call for oil and gas lease reform

When it comes to Wyoming's oil and gas lease sales, the group's analysis also revealed operators often snag acres of land for as low as a few bucks.

Since 2010, the federal government has granted operators in Wyoming leases to some 1.4 million acres of land for less than $10 an acre. About 40% of leases sold during the 2019 fiscal year alone had bids of less than $10 an acre.

What's more, since 2010, the average bid made on an acre of land in Wyoming was $160, compared to $3,970 in New Mexico and $1,570 in North Dakota.

The minimum bid price of $2 an acre has not been adjusted in over three decades. In certain cases, the BLM can drop the minimum bid to as low as $1.50 an acre.

"Oil and gas on public land are federal resources; they are owned by the taxpayer," John Rader, a conservation advocate for the Wyoming Outdoor Council, said in response the new report. "Because of these federal policies, Wyoming is losing out on revenue during a budget crisis. We lease more public land in Wyoming than any other state but the companies are paying royalty rates on those leases that haven’t been updated in a century."

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.