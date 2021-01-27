The Biden oil and gas decision's effect on Wyoming, explained

The executive order issued on Wednesday halts all new oil and gas leasing of federal minerals, except leases on tribal land. Oil and gas operators with existing leases or permits in hand should still hold rights and will likely be able to continue drilling, according to energy experts. However, it’s again important to emphasize that the specifics of the order's rollout have yet to be released.

Why would the Biden administration pause oil and gas development?

The leasing moratorium was one part of a suite of executive actions all aimed at combating climate change and putting the U.S. on a path to eliminate carbon pollution from its power sector by 2035 and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. That includes the formation of an interagency working group tasked with investing in communities relying on coal, oil and natural gas as the country transitions to new power, carbon-free power sources.

"It's not time for small measures; we need to be bold," Biden said Wednesday, moments before signing the order. "So let me be clear, that includes helping revitalize the economies of coal, oil and natural gas and power plant communities. We have to start creating good paying jobs, capping those abandoned wells and reclaiming mines."