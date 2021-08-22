Few in Wyoming can agree on how the state should adapt to meet a changing energy market.

There is one area of common ground: that the four-person Energy Authority responsible for shaping the state’s energy development faces a monumental task.

“Our energy sector is very diverse. It is coal, oil, gas, renewables, everything else,” said Glen Murrell, executive director of the Energy Authority. He and his staff are on the hook for all of it.

Just over a year after it formed, the Energy Authority — the result of a merger between the Pipeline and Infrastructure authorities — has introduced its statewide energy strategy.

The broad set of recommendations directs the state to use all available options to meet the energy needs of the future, while also meeting Gov. Mark Gordon’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“They say the energy strategy is ‘all of the above,’” said Mark Doelger, president of B & H Geologists and a former chairman of the Pipeline Authority. “And that’s a fine idea. But the question to me doesn’t really go deep enough. I think we need to consider how much of all of the above — how much of each of all of the above.”

Three key categories of resources are included in the strategy.

The first is coal, oil and natural gas — the traditional energy sources Wyoming built its economy on. With demand shifting away from fossil fuels and toward renewables, carbon capture would be needed on a commercial scale to preserve those core industries.

It’s a controversial plan.

“We don’t need any more of this same old, tired trying to figure out ways to save fossil fuels,” said Connie Wilbert, director of the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club. “We really need our leaders to stop clinging to the past and start helping us move to a different energy future right now.”

Wind, solar and other renewable resources make up the second category. They’re seen, almost universally, as a necessary way for Wyoming to meet growing demand for low-carbon energy. Debate rages on about how many wind turbines and solar panels to build, where to put them and whether they threaten traditional electricity sources.

And then there are the experimental technologies: advanced nuclear and blue and green hydrogen. These are fuel sources Wyoming is betting will sustain its energy leadership for decades to come. But they remain unproven.

“There’s no silver bullets or easy answers,” said John Rader, a conservation advocate for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “There’s no one technology that’s going to make up for the long-term decline.”

The Energy Authority is designed to serve as a coordinating hub for the many entities operating within the state’s energy sector. Its energy strategy is a tool that enables the agency to “affect the entire energy economy with a very modest budget and a very modest headcount,” Murrell said.

But even with those modest resources, the group’s mandate is critical for Wyoming’s future. Natural resources produce roughly half of the state’s income. They fuel the services that Wyomingites depend on while keeping the individual tax burden low. U.S. consumers, however, are increasingly turning away from fossil fuels, and Wyoming lacks a clear backup plan.

“I think we’re long overdue for an energy strategy that looks at the future as it’s going to be,” said Rob Godby, an associate professor of economics at the University of Wyoming. “It doesn’t assume the world’s always going to be as it has been.”

Diversifying the energy monoculture

The Wyoming economy relies heavily on extractive energy industries.

“We supply 14 times more energy than we consume,” said Randall Luthi, Gordon’s energy adviser. “We’re the nation’s overall biggest net energy supplier.”

In Wyoming, coal-fired power is cheap and abundant. About 80% of electricity in the state is generated using coal. Wind provides most of the rest.

“As long as there is a market for coal, oil and gas, they’re going to produce a big chunk of revenue for the state of Wyoming,” Luthi said.

But as demand, especially for coal, declines outside of Wyoming, a shrinking share of state revenue is coming from mineral extraction. The state is looking to reverse that trend, preserve fossil fuel jobs and shore up its budget. It’s betting on carbon capture to revive the coal industry and keep oil and natural gas competitive in the future.

The Energy Authority is already promoting several initiatives that fall within its all-of-the-above approach, including carbon capture research at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center and carbon storage through its CarbonSAFE sequestration research program.

Other carbon capture and sequestration efforts, including the generation of “blue” hydrogen from natural gas and the commercialization of carbon storage, are in earlier stages of development.

“We’ve been kind of a monoculture economy,” Godby said. “I think it’s good that they’re widening the strategy, because Wyoming’s energy strategy used to be very narrow, and it was strictly, ‘produce more oil, gas and coal.’”

Wyoming exporting most of its energy means that it has limited control over the demands of the shifting energy market and limited say about which of its industries thrive. Some say, however, that Wyoming’s focus on carbon capture is an appropriate response to its unique economic position and the needs of the moment.

Researchers at the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources and Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, for example, are studying new ways to bring Wyoming’s existing natural resources into a net-zero future.

“Sometimes when you think about the changing energy mix, it might look different other places than it looks here,” said Holly Krutka, executive director of the energy resources school. “We have really great geology for things like carbon storage. And I see our role as to capitalize on our existing strengths — our existing strength at the university, our existing strength of the industry, our existing strength of geology — and make that all work for us. Not just today, but tomorrow.”

In Wyoming, carbon capture is often seen as being synonymous with coal, oil and natural gas — a way to bring those resources into a carbon-conscious future.

“Coal is still producing about 40% of the nation’s electricity,” Luthi said. “So it’s still a very viable market. And truly, this is how we look at it: Coal is not the issue. Burning coal is not the issue. The issue is the release of CO2. So how do you make that work? We’ve got to put more emphasis on CO2 capture.”

But carbon capture hasn’t kept pace with the coal market’s rapid decline. In most U.S. states, utilities are shuttering coal plants and turning to alternatives. And with rapid improvements in battery storage promising to solve the challenge of renewable sources’ variability, the Wyoming coal industry is feeling the pressure.

As the cost of clean energy continues to fall, the race to bring carbon capture to market is a battle against economics as well as time.

By the time carbon capture is commercialized, “the question is going to be, will those markets exist?” Godby said. “It’s probably too late to think that carbon capture is going to save more than a few power plants across the country, which means, of course, you know, those coal mining jobs are mostly gone anyway.”

A place for renewables

As far as low-carbon energy sources go, wind and solar are among the most affordable. They’re also the most familiar.

“You’ve got to be able to rely upon the sources we know about,” Luthi said. “Coal, basically, gas, wind and solar, we all know pretty well. So there’s no doubt there’s going to be an increased market for wind and solar.”

But despite 2020’s record-breaking wind development, renewable energy advocates say clean energy isn’t getting the attention it deserves. They want wind and solar to be more of a priority in Wyoming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Wyoming wind resource is extraordinary,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney at the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “It rivals offshore, frankly, in a lot of places. So it’s a really good resource. But it is farther from market, and it’s not the only wind resource out there that people can develop. And so, you know, when you’re a company and you’re looking to place billions of dollars of projects, you go somewhere you’re welcome.”

Clean energy advocates caution, too, that the window for wind and solar development — which is currently wide open — won’t stay open forever.

Still, wind already makes up a substantial share of Wyoming’s energy generation. But the state has just one utility-scale solar farm, and rooftop solar only provides about 0.04% of electricity sold in the state, said Scott Kane, co-owner of Creative Energies Solar and board member of the Wyoming Solar Energy Association.

“As we look down the road, it’s always hard to imagine that solar and wind are not where the real, massive development happens in the decades ahead,” he said.

The biggest obstacle, Kane said, is the state’s 25-kilowatt cap on solar installed within a single meter system — enough for households and small businesses, but not enough for large companies that might otherwise embrace the technology.

“At the stroke of the pen, the state could enable a whole additional sector of solar development,” Kane said. “And these days, when our state is so hungry for new jobs, new economic development, it’s mind boggling.”

Banking on innovation

Wyoming isn’t just betting on carbon capture. It’s pursuing advanced nuclear and hydrogen, too, in the hopes that it can become not only a hub for next-generation energy production, but a supplier of the resources required in the process.

“I don’t think we’re dismissing any particular technologies out of hand,” Rader said. “We do want to make sure that they’re all thoroughly vetted, and we want to make sure that the state’s not over-promising or over-committing to any one energy solution without considering all these factors.”

Hydrogen is still very much in the vetting process.

“Hydrogen is very, very interesting,” Murrell said. “It’s a fascinating opportunity for Wyoming, because Wyoming has about 25%, so a quarter, of the nation’s naturally existing feedstock for hydrogen generation.”

Blue hydrogen — the type widely believed to hold the most promise for Wyoming — is produced using natural gas. It only qualifies as blue if the carbon generated as a byproduct is captured and stored. Otherwise, it’s classified as gray.

The other type of hydrogen being studied in Wyoming, green hydrogen, is made using clean energy.

Like carbon capture, blue hydrogen is polarizing. The technology is too new for its climate impacts, or its economics, to be well understood.

“Wyoming has the potential to become a very, very important piece of a hydrogen economy in the nation, due to generation capabilities,” Murrell said. “In addition to that, we have abundant export capacity. We have pipelines, we have railroads, we have good interstate connections as well. So we can generate hydrogen in-state and export it to multiple markets.”

But a peer-reviewed analysis of blue hydrogen’s life-cycle emissions, published last week by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities, cast doubt on whether blue hydrogen could be considered a low-carbon fuel.

They based the study on the two commercial blue hydrogen plants that are currently in operation, but assumed that the carbon capture would be 85% efficient, a better number than either of the plants had achieved.

The authors also assumed that all operations would be powered using natural gas. Even with 85% efficiency, they found that the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from blue hydrogen are only about 9-12% lower than gray hydrogen — and, because of the additional energy needed to produce it, more than 20% higher than simply burning natural gas.

In theory, while renewables could be used to power everything but the hydrogen generation, “no one has done that, and no one has seriously suggested it either in any of the technical or marketing literature we’ve seen from industry,” said Robert Howarth, a professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University and one of the authors of the study.

The authors calculated it anyway.

“The emissions go down,” Howarth said. “That shouldn’t be a big surprise. You still have some CO2 emissions. And that’s because even at 90% capture efficiency, you’re not capturing all of that CO2 that comes from the breakdown of the methane. Plus, there’s carbon dioxide emissions that are associated with developing and transporting the natural gas.”

Meanwhile, eyes are also on the nuclear sector. The small modular reactor headed to one of Wyoming’s retiring coal plants promises to bring hundreds of jobs and the beginnings of a new industry to one of four coal communities.

Even if the project already proposed by TerraPower doesn’t meet expectations, Doelger, the geologist, believes nuclear holds promise for the state and its idle uranium reserves.

“TerraPower isn’t the only game in town, and I think everybody recognizes the importance of the competition,” he said.

It’s an opportunity the Energy Authority is watching closely.

“One thing that’s in the news a lot right now is advanced nuclear,” Murrell said. “So that is an opportunity. That is, I always thought it was big. And you know, the more I read and more I learn about it, the bigger the opportunity gets.”

For carbon capture, a future beyond coal

Begger, from the Integrated Test Center, has a distinct vision for Wyoming: the home of a future carbon technology industry — a sort of Silicon Valley for carbon.

“Yes, there are some who look at [carbon capture] as a lifeline to Wyoming’s fossil energy industry,” he said. “We happen to be working at a coal plant, but it’s not just for coal.”

According to Begger, that broader carbon technology hub would focus on meeting a range of emerging carbon capture needs, and could be a tremendous economic opportunity for Wyoming.

“The U.S. is sort of standing alone and saying, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna develop this for the rest of the world,’” Begger said. “There’s an incredible market. And then the whole other side of that in the U.S. is, yeah, coal fired power plants are sort of in the crosshairs. But they’re not the only large, stationary CO2-emitting source. You’ve got steel plants, you’ve got cement plants, you’ve got ethanol plants, you’ve got a lot of other things that are in the same boat as coal, but maybe aren’t in the same political crosshairs yet.”

The technology isn’t ready for commercial applications. Part of that, Begger said, is economies of scale. It’s hasn’t been implemented widely enough to be affordable.

And the dominant mechanism for carbon capture, the heating and cooling of a liquid solvent, can also be prohibitively energy intensive. More efficient methods are still being studied.

Once it’s captured, carbon has to be stored. But in Wyoming, storage is the easy part.

“I think the state really is viewed as one of the leaders on the storage side,” Begger said.

The Integrated Test Center has received funding to study an experimental capture technology alongside the state’s CarbonSAFE sequestration project.

“You’re linking a carbon capture with a carbon storage option, so they’re really moving in tandem,” Begger said. “And honestly, the carbon storage piece of it is much further along than the capture side of it.”

Right now, Wyoming has options for its energy future and the resources to chart its own course. But it lacks the luxury of time. Market forces are changing, and experts say doing nothing isn’t an option.

“The energy strategy that the Energy Authority is working on is something that’s extraordinarily important and necessary to this state,” Begger said. “And yes, there are challenges. But I think that also points to the fact that there’s a lot of opportunities.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.