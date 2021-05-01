The future of hydrogen energy in Wyoming: A conversation with the head of the Wyoming Energy Authority

Dr. Glen Murrell has over two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry and is the inaugural executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority.
The Star-Tribune interviewed Murrell to learn what he plans to accomplish in the coming year to support Wyoming’s energy future.
His big focus? Hydrogen.
Camille Erickson: Starting with the basics, what is the mission of the Wyoming Energy Authority?
Glen Murrell: I take the approach of describing the Wyoming Energy Authority as a central hub, or sometimes I use the word “quarterback.” We’re the quarterback for all the other agencies in Wyoming that are active in the energy space.
There are a lot of agencies: the School of Energy Resources, the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Geological Survey, the Public Service Commission, the list is long and varied. Even the Department of Agriculture touches certain aspects of energy. They are all doing the best they can, pursuing what they believe is the right thing to do. They do incredible jobs, they are a really talented groups of people. But they are separate entities, right? The Wyoming Energy Authority itself serves as a kind of central hub, saying: ‘This is the way we go. This is how we are doing things, and this is what is in bounds and out of bounds.’
One real manifestation of that role is that we are a curator of the energy strategy. We develop the energy strategy in partnership with the governor’s office and the (Legislature’s) Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.
We have a central goal: We’re going to have a net-zero, “all of the above” energy mix. We’re going to pursue hydrogen projects. Carbon capture, utilization and sequestration is important. That’s what we’ve really been set up to do since the start.
CE: What are your goals for 2021?
GM: For me, the primary goal is to get that strategy developed in a form that is robust and understandable to any member of the public. And two, the goal is to get several of these initiatives rolled out and established.
We don’t want to spend all our time thinking about strategy, and then, as an afterthought, think, “oh, we better do something about it.” The two initiatives (we are focused on) are: carbon sequestration as a service, or trying to get sequestration built out. And the second is our hydrogen initiative.
As for long-term goals of the WEA, if I leave this job in five years, or 10 years, if I haven’t built something in the energy economy, I will look back at my time here as a failure.
Really, when you boil it down at the WEA, we need to get the energy economy moving forward, we need to get it through these challenging times to a healthy state where all our constituents and society are benefiting from a healthy economy.
CE: Wyoming’s Legislature recently passed a bill broadening the authority of the Wyoming Energy Authority. Can you share the significance of this legislation, and how WEA plans to take advantage of it?
GM: I agree with what they did. In some ways it seemed a little strange that very large parts of the extractive industry, like coal, were under the WEA, but other industries, like trona, were not. And at the same time, these non-energy extractables were an important part of the economy that did not really have much active representation. There was no mining agency.
(The bill) also added “geothermal and hydrogen” (under the purview of the WEA). I agree with it. I have to say, it makes our job a little tougher. We only have limited resources. We’re stretched a little thinner. But it does reinforce that we need to act as a coordinator. It just reinforces that primary role as serving as a central hub for the activities going on in the state.
CE: At his State of the State address on March 2, Gov. Mark Gordon said the following: “Wyoming can and must be a leader in carbon capture and other emerging technologies, even as we pursue the development of resources such as wind or solar.” Is the WEA supporting the advancements of renewable energy here?
GM: The answer to that is absolutely, “yes.” The energy economy should be looked at as a collective. One thing that has defined it in the past is that it was quite siloed. The energy sector in Wyoming has very short, very simple, and very linear value chains — extract it, transport it and then consume it. Coal, oil, gas, whatever you think of, it’s the same model: extract, transport, consume.
And the way to add value to those industries and in turn add value to the societies that we are leaning on, is to have far more integrated systems, or an integrated economy with much more non-linear value chains, where you get a much higher standard of living. Because the people who work in them are far better trained and educated and they are better paid. That has always been a goal of mine.
So, how can you imagine renewables playing in the same field as say, natural gas?
Well, hydrogen is actually a very good example of that. Hydrogen has different species or colors. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced with renewable energy. Blue hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced through conversion of natural gas.
For Wyoming, the hydrogen story is very, very interesting in many different ways. So that is why hydrogen came up in the governor’s speech. He called it out a couple of times, the importance of hydrogen.
I am not kidding, every day, I see another aspect of the hydrogen economy, which makes it so interesting and so important for Wyoming moving forward. It’s a fascinating technology; there is a lot of work to be done, but a lot of potential.
CE: What other industries, beyond renewables, should Wyoming be attracting?
GM: The two big ones that we’re pursuing are sequestration and hydrogen. But another important aspect, is added-value electricity. There is a lot of opportunity there, particularly if you look at some of the other resources that Wyoming has, with respect to rare earth elements, critical minerals and carbon engineering.
Green data centers are a very important part of Wyoming’s future industry. We have all these constituent pieces planned and in place across the state.
Rather than just focusing on generating the electricity and transmitting it to California, or extracting the rare earths and moving them to Arizona, let’s get beyond that thinking.
Let’s get beyond that and say, “We have all the constituent pieces for the battery manufacturing industry. Why aren’t we doing that?”
“We have all the pieces in place for hydrogen storage industry, why aren’t we doing it?”
We have had pieces of the carbon sequestration industry for a decade or more, why isn’t it happening? And I don’t have all the answers, but it’s a conversation that we need to have.
We need to get beyond simple extractive, transmit and consume, to: How do we build an industry? How do we build manufacturing facilities? How do we build added value economics into the rich resources that we have?
CE: Several of President Joe Biden’s executive actions aim to combat climate change. What role do you see Wyoming and the WEA playing in addressing the urgency of limiting greenhouse gas emissions?
GM: The recognition that we need to have low-emissions energy is a position that is shared through all of our consumer base, as well as most people in Wyoming, interestingly enough. The aspiration to have clean energy or low emissions energy is there.
The potential for Wyoming is enormous. I can’t think of a better state for the federal administration to look toward for pro-activeness as well as existing resources and infrastructure to explore how these technologies build out and can move the country forward into a decarbonized world.
There is so much opportunity in Wyoming. We have such a diverse set of resources, and such a diverse set of infrastructure. We have been quite geographically well-positioned. It’s a living laboratory or location for these policies to be built out, and in a way that supports those communities that are getting so heavily impacted by what is going on in the market, but also the federal level.
CE: You recently placed a RFP for a pilot project demonstrating “green” or “blue” hydrogen production. Can you tell readers more about what the purpose of this project is?
GM: One of the great challenges that Wyoming has is that at the consumer side, the consumption of energy will become more and more dependent on electricity. Then, if you look at Wyoming, our resources are in the solid form, liquid form and gaseous form.
And so, the issue is how do you take those resources, and deliver them to consumer markets in a form that is convenient, as well as desirable? So, hydrogen — whether it’s from renewable resources or hydrocarbon feedstock — checks a lot of those boxes.
Then, how do you get that energy to where it needs to go to be consumed? There are multiple avenues with hydrogen. You can combust it in Wyoming in a coal-fired setting, in an existing power station with very limited retrofit of existing power stations, and transmit it as electrons. You can also blend it into natural gas pipelines and deliver it to the West Coast, or to the East. There is a great deal of interest in converting it into ammonia so you can use it as a liquids pipeline. In that form you could put it in a rail car and access multiple markets very easily. Ammonia can also potentially be co-fired with coal. There is even the potential to move it to a solid form, add a little bit of the carbon and you can ship it as urea and the agriculture markets can use it as a fertilizer.
CE: What do you hope readers take away from this conversation?
GM: I think there is a lot of gloominess about what’s going on at the moment. And if there is one thing that I would want people to know is there are going to be a tough couple of years, no doubt. But I sincerely believe that Wyoming is well positioned, once we get through this, to have a thriving, healthy economy, and thriving and healthy societies and communities. That is really what drives me on a day-to-day basis. Everything I do, it’s a philosophy that drives my day to day activities.
Wyoming is an incredible place to live. It has an incredible history. The people here have contributed to the welfare of hundreds of millions of people in U.S. We’re doing everything we can to preserve that here and be respectful to that history and position Wyoming for a healthy future.
I think I might add too, that these are real things. Even by the end of the year, people will be surprised how much progress there has been in hydrogen. I wouldn’t be surprised, if there was a real hydrogen project underway by the end of the year. Even things like large direct air capture projects being looked at considered for Wyoming. There is tremendous interest in sequestration as a service industry in Wyoming and the growth or CO2 management within the state. There are a lot of good stories out there, like the reuse or repurposing of infrastructure up there in the Northern Powder River Basin.
So yes, it is tough times; there is a lot of gloominess. You’ll read a lot of bad news over the next two years. But there are also things going on behind the scenes that are really, really positive and exciting.
