The future of hydrogen energy in Wyoming: A conversation with the head of the Wyoming Energy Authority

GM: One of the great challenges that Wyoming has is that at the consumer side, the consumption of energy will become more and more dependent on electricity. Then, if you look at Wyoming, our resources are in the solid form, liquid form and gaseous form.

Then, how do you get that energy to where it needs to go to be consumed? There are multiple avenues with hydrogen. You can combust it in Wyoming in a coal-fired setting, in an existing power station with very limited retrofit of existing power stations, and transmit it as electrons. You can also blend it into natural gas pipelines and deliver it to the West Coast, or to the East. There is a great deal of interest in converting it into ammonia so you can use it as a liquids pipeline. In that form you could put it in a rail car and access multiple markets very easily. Ammonia can also potentially be co-fired with coal. There is even the potential to move it to a solid form, add a little bit of the carbon and you can ship it as urea and the agriculture markets can use it as a fertilizer.