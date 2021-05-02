The race to net-zero emissions

Wyoming produces 14 times more energy than it consumes, making it the largest net energy supplier in the country, not to mention the second most energy-intensive state in the U.S., behind Louisiana.

That also means a big portion of the carbon dioxide emitted from energy activity on federal lands comes from Wyoming.

According to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey from 2018, about 24% of the nation’s carbon emissions on average came from fossil fuel production on federal lands (both onshore and offshore).

Wyoming makes up a big portion of that pie: nearly two-thirds of carbon emissions come from the state, based on the study. Twenty-eight percent of methane emissions from energy activity on federal lands was attributable to energy development in Wyoming in the study.

All that to say: When it comes to scaling back emissions from fossil fuel production, Wyoming could be the linchpin to Biden’s plan.