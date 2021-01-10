The US Senate flipped. What does that mean for Wyoming's energy sectors?

Many of the over 100 environmental rollbacks introduced by Trump appointees over the past four years sought to streamline regulatory requirements in the name of the administration’s energy dominance strategy. They included reducing mineral royalty rates, relaxing methane emission standards or overhauling the landmark National Environmental Policy Act. And the rules finalized in approximately the last six months could be at risk of repeal under the Congressional Review Act. If Democratic lawmakers chose to enact the review act to invalidate recent rule changes, they would need to garner a majority of votes in the House and Senate.

But doing so would come with a catch: If it is used to rescind a rule made under Trump’s thumb, lawmakers would not be able to draft a rule that was “substantially the same” in the future, according to the act. For that reason and others, Democrats have used the act sparingly.

In contrast, between 2017 and 2018, Republicans in Congress overturned 16 rules introduced under the Obama administration using the act.

Even if the new Congress opts not to utilize the review act, federal agencies under Biden could start the slow process of undoing rule changes that worked in the favor of many energy companies in Wyoming.