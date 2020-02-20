Third ozone action day of season declared for Upper Green River Basin

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality declared another ozone action day for the Upper Green River Basin for both Thursday and Friday.

Regulators warned the weather conditions could generate high levels of ozone, an air pollutant that blossoms when sun reacts with emissions from industrial activities.

Emissions mixed with cold temperatures, a lack of wind and snow cover can concoct higher concentrations of ground-level ozone.

Regulators ask industry and residents to take steps to minimize emissions containing volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals can help keep precursor ozone emissions at bay by not idling vehicles or overfilling gas tanks. Companies must limit natural gas production or construction activities during the day.

Thursday's announcement marked the third time this season Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality called for an ozone action day. The season typically runs from January until March.