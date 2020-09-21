This month's oil and gas lease sale still on, but numerous parcels deferred

Taxpayer and wildlife advocates have made repeated calls for the federal government to halt the oil and gas lease sales during the pandemic, citing the weak fiscal returns the sales have for the public when oil prices are so low.

Wyoming’s oil and gas industry has faced a mountain of challenges in recent months — from a global oil price war to the collapse of energy markets. The crisis afflicting energy markets worldwide has hit U.S. shale producers particularly hard, forcing operators to shut in wells and lay off workers en masse.

Conservation groups have expressed concern over the location of some of the selected parcels still available in September’s sale too. They worry opening up several leases to development could compromise ancient migration corridors and threaten sensitive wildlife.