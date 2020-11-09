Top coal firm's quarterly results show uncertain future for Powder River Basin

The nation's largest coal company published mixed results in its quarterly financial report released Monday, showing both losses and gains in its Powder River Basin coal operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock energy markets.
Peabody Energy reported a 39% decline in revenue between July and September due in part to lower production volumes and weaker prices for exported coal.
The third quarter report painted an uncertain future for its three thermal coal mines in Wyoming. Despite a 22% drop in production volumes from its three mines in the Powder River Basin, the company said record-low costs per ton helped buffer the company from the slump in demand. The company also slashed expenses and operating across the board by 39% in recent months to offset the production losses fueled by the pandemic.
Industrial demand for electricity has waned with stay-at-home orders and a constricted economy.
Glenn Kellow, Peabody's president and chief executive officer, called 2020 "a year unlike any other," during an earnings call on Monday morning.
"Peabody drove strong cost performance within our thermal segments during the third quarter, including record-low (Powder River Basin) costs per ton," Kellow said in a statement.
Though Monday's third quarter results presented a slightly rosier picture for the basin, Peabody forecast demand for thermal coal from electricity providers will speed the decline in operations here. Meanwhile, performance of seabourne thermal and metallurgical coal segments, all located outside of Wyoming, will stay strong.
It's been a tough year for coal operators, with plummeting demand for the commodity.
Stubbornly low natural gas prices, a prolonged pandemic and the closure of several coal-fired power plants nationwide have created a perfect storm for thermal coal's demise.
"In the U.S., the impacts of COVID-19 have accelerated a multi-year decline in coal demand," the report noted. "Year-to-date through September, coal generation is down 24% and represents 19% of the overall generation mix."
This summer, these conditions prompted Peabody to take a non-cash impairment charge of $1.42 billion for its North Antelope Rochelle mine in Wyoming.
The company predicts it will pump out 23 million tons of coal from the Powder River Basin in the final months of year. That's a slight decrease from last year, when the mines here produced roughly 27 million tons in the fourth quarter. Peabody owns the North Antelope Rochelle, Rawhide and Caballo mines in the Powder River Basin.
Last year, Peabody closed down its Kayenta coal mine on Navajo and Hopi lands in northern Arizona.
In another blow to the nation's leading coal operator, last month a federal court rejected Peabody's proposal to form a joint venture with neighboring coal operator Arch Resources, Inc.
Coal giant Arch Resources announced last month it plans to aggressively shrink its thermal coal operations in Wyoming, outlining a shift toward coking coal and steel production. Arch anticipates slashing thermal coal production by another 50% over the next two to three years at its coal mines in the Powder River Basin.
Wyoming coal mines have laid off or furloughed hundreds of workers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Powder River Basin produced 54.5 million tons of coal during this year’s third quarter, according to initial numbers published by the Energy Information Administration. That’s an average of 40% less coal, when compared to the same period in 2019.
