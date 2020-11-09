Top coal firm's quarterly results show uncertain future for Powder River Basin

Though Monday's third quarter results presented a slightly rosier picture for the basin, Peabody forecast demand for thermal coal from electricity providers will speed the decline in operations here. Meanwhile, performance of seabourne thermal and metallurgical coal segments, all located outside of Wyoming, will stay strong.

It's been a tough year for coal operators, with plummeting demand for the commodity.

Stubbornly low natural gas prices, a prolonged pandemic and the closure of several coal-fired power plants nationwide have created a perfect storm for thermal coal's demise.

"In the U.S., the impacts of COVID-19 have accelerated a multi-year decline in coal demand," the report noted. "Year-to-date through September, coal generation is down 24% and represents 19% of the overall generation mix."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This summer, these conditions prompted Peabody to take a non-cash impairment charge of $1.42 billion for its North Antelope Rochelle mine in Wyoming.