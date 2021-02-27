Top five energy bills to watch during Wyoming's legislative session

Why do the bill’s supporters think oil and gas operators need a tax break?

Oil and gas activities have tanked during the pandemic. Several major oil and gas companies have trimmed their workforces, reeled in expenses and halted production. The rig count in Wyoming — a prime indicator of how much drilling activity is occurring — fell from 30 rigs in March to zero rigs in June. It’s now back up to five, as of Friday.

What would the economic effect on the state be?

According to the fiscal note, the bill could result in a loss of $13.5 million in revenue for the state next year.

But proponents of the legislation argue the exemption would catalyze more oil and gas activity and would help an industry central to Wyoming’s economy recover.

Where can I learn more?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For additional information on House Bill 11, visit wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2021/HB0011.

4. Wind energy tax exemption repeal, House Bill 28

What does the bill do?