Transition to monthly mineral tax payments hits early road bumps

Regardless of Tuesday’s initial confusion, the push to keep the new law moving forward was on full display from county officials. The terms of transitioning to the new tax plan are complicated, filled with multiple payment schedules and rates to ease the burden on energy companies. Several lawmakers emphasized the need to implement the new tax timeline in a timely and accurate manner.

“We need to figure this out fast,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

Energy’s reluctance

Industry groups have been much less enamored with the forthcoming tax changes.

The implementation of the new rule could send a blow to those already contending with cutthroat market conditions and thinning cash reserves. Though some operators have requested a delay of the new tax structure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, said he did not think that was necessary. He did, however, ask for greater clarity on the transition period.

“We will have companies that will have a tough time doing this,” Deti said. “In order to facilitate this transition, communication is key.”