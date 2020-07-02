Trona mine in Green River announces layoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A trona company in Green River confirmed it will lay off several workers in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genesis Alkali told the Star-Tribune on Friday it had recently instituted a workforce reduction at its Green River plants and mine. Communications Director David Caplan declined to provide the exact number of employees affected by the layoffs.

Genesis Alkali employs about 950 workers at its multiple processing plants and underground mine. The mine is located 1,600 feet below ground, a depth equivalent to 170 stories.

The firm operates a natural soda ash mine and eight production plants in the sodium-rich Green River Basin in southwestern Wyoming. The site boasts the largest known trona deposit in the world.

Workers refine mined trona ore into soda ash or baking soda, among other products. Soda ash is a critical ingredient in several everyday products, such as baking soda, glass, detergent and even electronics.