Trump administration expected to finalize rollback of methane regulations for oil and gas producers

But oil and gas companies in Wyoming and beyond have overwhelmingly said the amendments won't make a significant difference in how they operate. Many have already installed required pollution control mechanisms, and have asked the administration instead for regulatory certainty.

"Wyoming’s oil and natural gas producers will continue to implement the most advanced technology available to ensure they are operating as efficiently and safely as possible — regardless of what happens with rules changes coming out of the EPA," said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. Moreover, Wyoming's regulatory bodies consider the release of methane to be wasteful and take steps to limit it already, he added.

Meanwhile, environmental groups, though discouraged by the weakening of hard-fought hazardous emission standards, said the deregulation would ultimately place more responsibility on Wyoming's Department of Environmental Quality to enforce and improve the state's emission standards for existing wells.