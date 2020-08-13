Trump administration expected to finalize rollback of methane regulations for oil and gas producers

The Trump administration is expected to follow through on its promise to roll back environmental regulations for oil and gas operators as soon as Thursday when it finalizes rules to lift federal oversight of methane and other pollutants.
The revised rules will relax what the administration has called "unnecessary, duplicative and costly" requirements imposed on oil and gas operators to limit and detect the release of methane and other climate-warming pollutants.
The latest move will effectively reverse Obama-era air quality rules that attempted to stop methane and other pollutants, like volatile organic compounds, from seeping into the atmosphere and compromising public health. The Trump administration tried to suspend the regulations, but the decision was challenged and blocked in court.
Once finalized, the Environmental Protection Agency's rule changes aim to ease methane emission safeguards applied to oil and gas operations, while also lifting all pollution controls for the industry's transmission and storage segments. The overhaul could lead to an additional 370,000 tons of methane and flowing into the atmosphere in the near-term, according to the agency's estimates. Another proposal expected to be finalized Thursday would also decrease the frequency of inspections required to catch leaks of methane and other pollutants.
But oil and gas companies in Wyoming and beyond have overwhelmingly said the amendments won't make a significant difference in how they operate. Many have already installed required pollution control mechanisms, and have asked the administration instead for regulatory certainty.
"Wyoming’s oil and natural gas producers will continue to implement the most advanced technology available to ensure they are operating as efficiently and safely as possible — regardless of what happens with rules changes coming out of the EPA," said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. Moreover, Wyoming's regulatory bodies consider the release of methane to be wasteful and take steps to limit it already, he added.
Meanwhile, environmental groups, though discouraged by the weakening of hard-fought hazardous emission standards, said the deregulation would ultimately place more responsibility on Wyoming's Department of Environmental Quality to enforce and improve the state's emission standards for existing wells.
The 2016 emission standards in place require operators to invest in technology to detect the release of methane, which can leak from oil and gas wells, pipelines, storage and other infrastructure. This mandate can be costly for smaller producers. Last year, the Trump administration announced its proposal to ease these federal pollution-control standards. The move triggered a 60-day public comment period.
When the announcement came, Wyoming air quality regulators, local industry and public officials seemed nonplussed: Oil and gas business would likely continue as usual, many said.
Sen. Mike Enzi endorsed the Trump administration's proposal, and Sen. John Barrsso urged the federal government to leave oversight to state environmental officials.
But major oil companies like BP, Shell and Exxon Mobil have criticized this chapter of rollbacks by the Trump administration, citing the need for regulatory certainty on both a state and federal level, and a desire to market natural gas as a cleaner fuel.
Leading natural gas company Jonah Energy also opposed the EPA's policy change to rescind methane testing requirements, lobbying instead for "consistency and certainty" for the industry.
The leading natural gas company with assets in Wyoming's Green River Basin, often exceeds regulatory standards, Paul Ulrich, Jonah Energy's vice president of government and regulatory affairs told the Star-Tribune. Inspectors check for leaks on a monthly basis. The company has already installed new leak detection technology and instituted a repair program, among other measures.
The existing rules are common sense and cost effective, Ulrich wrote in a comment to the EPA late last year.
Environmental groups chided Trump's EPA for slashing measures that can protect air quality and public health.
“(The country's) federal methane safeguards have been in place since 2016, protecting Americans from unhealthy and climate-damaging pollution," Peter Zalzal, a lead attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. "The Trump administration’s decision to reverse course is deeply and fundamentally flawed."
State versus federal methane limits
As it stands, Wyoming’s emission standards largely align with the federal pollution standards updated under the Obama administration. In fact, the 2016 federal emissions rule change mirrored standards first applied to the Upper Green River Basin near Pinedale.
Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality monitors the state’s air quality, making sure methane and volatile organic compounds stay within safe limits.
The agency promulgated new emission rules at the tail end of 2018, while former Gov. Matt Mead was still in office. And these new regulations directly reference the Obama-era federal emission standards that the Trump administration hopes to roll back.
Wyoming’s regulations require new and modified oil and gas facilities across the state to meet emission standards and undergo regular inspections, in line with federal regulations. But, except for the Green River Basin, existing wells statewide are not subject to these same stringent standards.
Methane is considered over 80 times more potent in warming the climate than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Natural gas and petroleum systems contribute to about 28% of the nation's methane emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But several scientific studies have contended the volume of methane emissions from oil and gas operations is actually much higher.
Ultimately, the federal changes expected this week will place greater pressure on Wyoming regulators and the governor to step up enforcement, explained Jon Goldstein, director of regulatory and legislative affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund. He said that while the state air quality standards were a good start, they could always be improved.
Recent federal rollbacks in methane controls "further underline the need for the Wyoming DEQ to step up enact rules to limit pollution and waste from existing wells in Wyoming," Goldstein said.
The economic consequences of wasted natural gas are notable too, he added.
Lost gas translates into lost tax revenue for Wyoming, according to to a 2018 report by the Wyoming Outdoor Council and Environmental Defense Fund.
The groups concluded the state lost approximately $8.8 million to $16.1 million in revenue every year from wasted natural gas. The coffers of Converse, Goshen, Campbell, Laramie and Sweetwater counties each lost an estimated half-million dollars from wasted natural gas, according to the report.
