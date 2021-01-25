Trump administration failed to file opinion on Wyoming coal export lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, Wyoming's lawsuit over the blocked coal export terminal could still have a chance in court.

"The fact that the solicitor general did not weigh in is not helpful to the Wyoming- and Montana-side on this," explained Alexandra Klass, a professor specializing in energy, environment and natural resources law at the University of Minnesota. "But that does not necessarily mean that the court won't take the case."

"Certainly, the fact that they asked for input (from the solicitor general) means that at least certain justices on the court had interest in the case," Klass added. One question facing the Supreme Court includes whether it is the appropriate venue to consider the original action filed by Wyoming and Montana.

A similar case between the project’s parent company, Lighthouse Resources Inc., and the state of Washington over the coal export terminal is still ongoing. The court will need to consider if the issues brought forward by Wyoming could be appropriately raised in that case instead, Klass said.