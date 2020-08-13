Trump administration finalizes rollback of methane regulations for oil and gas producers

The 2016 emission standards had required operators to invest in technology to detect the release of methane, which can leak from oil and gas wells, pipelines, storage and other infrastructure. This mandate was often costly for smaller producers, the EPA asserted.

But several oil and gas companies developing in Wyoming and beyond have said the amendments won’t make a significant difference in how they operate. Many have already installed required pollution control mechanisms or already conduct regular inspections, and have asked the administration instead for regulatory certainty.

“Wyoming’s oil and natural gas producers will continue to implement the most advanced technology available to ensure they are operating as efficiently and safely as possible — regardless of what happens with rules changes coming out of the EPA,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

Moreover, Wyoming’s regulatory bodies consider the release of methane to be wasteful and take steps to limit it already, he added.