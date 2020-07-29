Trump administration moves to relax regulations for oil and gas operators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it will relax regulations for oil and gas producers in an effort to cut back on duplicative reporting mandates and spur domestic energy development, according to a news release.

Under the proposed rule, the Bureau of Land Management plans to amend three regulatory requirements for oil and gas operators operating on federal and tribal land. The federal agency offered few details on the nature of the changes, but noted that lifting these existing requirements would allow operators to more efficiently and accurately handle and measure the commodities they produce. The agency said one proposed change would lighten the duplicative rules regulating "water-draining operations." The Federal Register has not published the proposed rules yet.

“These proposed enhancements streamline regulations to ensure that our oversight of energy production on America’s public lands is consistent and fair,” Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor said in a statement.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming immediately cheered the move to streamline regulatory requirements for the state's oil and gas operators.