Trump administration must consider climate change before leasing land in Wyoming, court orders

“This is a powerful victory for the climate,” said Jeremy Nichols, director of the climate and energy program for WildEarth Guardians. “Finally, the Trump administration is admitting it can’t legally sell public lands to the oil and gas industry and ignore the consequences for our climate and future.”

In a Sept. 11 motion, attorneys for the BLM actually agreed to voluntarily address the deficiencies of its review, but asked the court to not overturn the lease decisions.

A BLM spokesman said the agency was "pleased with the Court's granting our request to conduct further NEPA analysis of our lawful leasing decisions."

The court's decision builds on the precedent set by another lawsuit filed in 2016 by the same environmental groups. That suit targeted several other leases associated with about 450,000 acres in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. In that case, the judge ordered the BLM to reassess the greenhouse gas emissions potentially associated with leasing 303,000 acres of public land in Wyoming for oil and gas development.

Tripp Parks, vice president of government affairs at the Western Energy Alliance, explained the significance of the latest court decision in a written comment.