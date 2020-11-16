Trump administration must weigh climate change when leasing land to oil and gas, court rules

“Meanwhile, the further delay of development on the leases at issue sows more uncertainty in Wyoming and across the West,” she added. “At a time when Wyoming’s economy is already struggling, delaying development for endless analysis further erodes tax revenue to fund vital services across the state as well as job recovery.”

Despite the legal hiccups, the BLM plans to continue forging ahead on holding lease sales. It plans to open up 383 parcels covering about 483,017 acres for oil and gas leasing in its first quarterly sale of 2021. The sale will take place the week of March 15.

Environmental groups filed a protest on Monday challenging the BLM’s decision to open up these parcels to development.

The public protest period for this environmental assessment related to the March sale will be open until Dec. 13.

Hasn’t this happened before?

Friday’s court ruling comes on the heels of a similar decision related to oil and gas leasing on federal land rendered last month by the same judge.

On Oct. 23, the federal court found other lease sales taking place in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Montana between September 2016 and March 2019 had also not been properly reviewed. The ruling remanded, or sent back, the leases to the BLM for additional review. However, the court chose not to vacate, or invalidate, the leases, as the environmental groups originally demanded. In a Sept. 11 motion, attorneys for the BLM actually agreed to voluntarily address the deficiencies of its review, but asked the court to not overturn the lease decisions.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.