Trump administration officials visit Wyoming coal country, stress president's support of the industry

When coal operator Blackjewel infamously filed for bankruptcy and abruptly shut down Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr, leaving nearly 600 miners out of work, some miners questioned the president’s support for the industry for the first time. Trump did not address Wyoming miners in the days and weeks following the incident; his silence sowed disappointment and doubt for some miners, according to several interviews.

But Hammond and Erdos appeared poised to correct the narrative on Friday, underscoring what they considered the president’s unwavering support for families fueling the country.

“From our perspective at Interior, our approach is always to be responsive and try to be a good partner throughout these processes,” Hammond noted. “Our eyes are always primarily the jobs. We’re always going to do whatever we can to see the state succeed and see as many jobs survive on the other end of any process from the outset. I think that these (coal) jobs are so critical, not only to the state, but to the country.”

“The president’s been very vocal for his support of this industry,” he added.

Federal aid during COVID-19