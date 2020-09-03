Trump administration order could fast-track several Wyoming drilling projects with little oversight

An executive order by President Donald Trump earlier this year intended to rush critical infrastructure projects and stoke economic development amid the COVID-19 pandemic could have been used to accelerate several non-emergency energy projects in Wyoming without the proper environmental review, documents show.
According to records obtained by the left-leaning Center for Biological Diversity this week, three energy projects in Wyoming — the Converse County Oil and Gas Project, the recently approved Moneta Divide Natural Gas and Oil Development Project, and the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative — were all targeted for expedited approval by the U.S. Department of the Interior under the order.
Under the Trump administration’s executive order, this would allow those projects to potentially surpass certain requirements of policies like the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act with little oversight, fast-tracking the construction of numerous projects throughout the country under the pretext of a public health emergency.
Federal agencies already have emergency powers to overrule the two acts to rapidly respond to natural disasters and other emergencies. However, Brett Hartl, the government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity in Washington, said the Trump administration’s executive order goes one step further by allowing agencies an avenue to sidestep the law with little oversight or accountability, no matter how germane those infrastructure projects are to responding to the emergency.
“If you have a tornado go through a town and you have to rebuild a bridge, you could do that to get back to the way things were and do the environmental compliance later, because it’s a true emergency in an extreme situation,” Hartl said in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “Obviously, the pandemic is nationwide and the economic impacts are nationwide, but to say that you can potentially skip environmental reviews nationwide is probably different than Congress intended.”
Potentially, Hartl said, the implications could include federal agencies cutting corners on gauging impacts to sage grouse populations — a key factor in the Converse County Oil and Gas Project — or other environmental concerns in an effort to gain approval as quickly as possible — what Hartl said rests at the heart of his organization’s concerns.
“Yeah, they’ll probably finish their (environmental impact statement) and everything else, but they’ll shortcut everything else along the way,” he said.
What that expedited environmental review stage actually looks like is uncertain, said Wyoming Outdoor Council conservation advocate John Rader, who noted the Bureau of Land Management has not yet explained that definition to the public. However, what it might mean — the exclusion of critical voices ahead of a project’s final approval — raises concern.
“We’re particularly concerned with risks to wildlife,” Rader wrote in an email. “BLM is removing important protections for sage grouse and raptors to allow for intensive, year round development in prime habitats, and is not including the experts ((Fish and Wildlife Service) and (the Wyoming Game and Fish Department)) in the process. Fast tracking decisions like these means more destruction and fragmentation of the sagebrush habitat that 350+ sage brush obligates rely on, and more risk of the sage-grouse getting listed under the (Endangered Species Act). All during the pandemic when the public has a harder time weighing in on these issues.”
It is unclear what sort of role Trump’s executive order has actually played in the three projects so far. Last month, regulators with the BLM gave the green light to the 4,250 well Moneta Divide oil and gas project despite persistent concerns from tribal governments and the public over potential wastewater contamination to nearby bodies of water, while a mandated, 30-day “protest period” in the six-year effort to approve the Converse County project concluded earlier this week, all but clearing the way for five oil and gas companies to drill up to 5,000 wells across 1.5 million acres of public land over the next decade.
In an email, the Western Watersheds Project’s energy and mining campaign director Kelly Fuller said the real potential for trouble could be with the Wyoming Pipeline Initiative, which she said stands a “good chance” of completing its National Environmental Policy Act process in under 12 months despite a lack of comment from 25 Native American tribes claiming historic ties to the area. The BLM declined to extend that public comment period, even though many of those tribes were under various COVID-19 related restrictions during the project’s initial public comment period and were unable to express their concerns, Fuller said.
The implications of that decision could be far reaching: The Wyoming Pipeline Initiative, once approved, would modify regulations in nine separate management plans spanning approximately 1,100 miles of BLM corridors, defining environmental regulations across large swaths of land for years to come.
“Short-changing its environmental analysis by speeding it up could have lasting effects years into the future,” Fuller wrote.
