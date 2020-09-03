Trump administration order could fast-track several Wyoming drilling projects with little oversight

“If you have a tornado go through a town and you have to rebuild a bridge, you could do that to get back to the way things were and do the environmental compliance later, because it’s a true emergency in an extreme situation,” Hartl said in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “Obviously, the pandemic is nationwide and the economic impacts are nationwide, but to say that you can potentially skip environmental reviews nationwide is probably different than Congress intended.”

Potentially, Hartl said, the implications could include federal agencies cutting corners on gauging impacts to sage grouse populations — a key factor in the Converse County Oil and Gas Project — or other environmental concerns in an effort to gain approval as quickly as possible — what Hartl said rests at the heart of his organization’s concerns.

“Yeah, they’ll probably finish their (environmental impact statement) and everything else, but they’ll shortcut everything else along the way,” he said.

What that expedited environmental review stage actually looks like is uncertain, said Wyoming Outdoor Council conservation advocate John Rader, who noted the Bureau of Land Management has not yet explained that definition to the public. However, what it might mean — the exclusion of critical voices ahead of a project’s final approval — raises concern.