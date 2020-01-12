Trump backed overhaul of environmental rules lauded by Wyoming energy sector

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s not as if there are going to be shortcuts taken,” said Steve Degenfelder, land manager at Kirkwood Oil and Gas, an independent exploration and production company in Wyoming. “But expediting things when the price of oil and gas justifies the expenditure could translate into a lot of activity and a lot of revenue for the state and the federal government. Anything that can speed up the time between a proposal and the authorization to proceed is going to be welcomed by industry.”

Ulrich concurred. “I don’t know an operator out there that would support an initiative that lessened a rigorous environmental review. It is in our best interest as an operator to ensure that the lead agency, often times the Bureau of Land Management, conducts full, rigorous environmental assessments and analysis of our project.”

The consequences for not completing full and complete environmental reviews could be severe, according to multiple operators.

“Anything less than that exposes us to lawsuits that could be successful,” he said.

Under the new rules, “non-federal,” or private, projects would receive exemption from environmental reviews mandated under NEPA, too.