Two of three fossil fuel preservation bills move on to second week of budget session

Utilities across the U.S. are shifting away from fossil fuels amid growing concern about climate change and falling costs of renewables. Wyoming’s coal industry has been in decline for more than a decade; oil and gas producers now face mounting pressure to reduce emissions. But the state relies on its fossil fuel dollars to fund public services and keep taxes low.

In recent years, Wyoming lawmakers have passed a number of bills intended to help the state defend its economy. Several impose restrictions on coal plant retirements. Another, enacted last year, gives the governor $1.2 million to sue other states that hinder Wyoming’s ability to export its coal.

With the 2022 budget session came a new suite of fossil fuel protection bills. One was withdrawn. Two others achieved the two-thirds majority needed for introduction and are headed to committee for review.

Senate File 64

Another attempt to keep Wyoming’s coal plants from closing died in the Senate on Friday — at the request of its sponsor.

Senate File 64, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Natrona County, would have mandated installation of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology at one or more units of coal plants slated for retirement.

It added to requirements set by Senate File 159 (2019), requiring utilities to attempt to sell the facilities before retiring them; House Bill 200 (2020), allowing them to shift some of the costs of installing CCUS to ratepayers; and House Bill 166 (2021), ordering them to prove that coal closures won’t harm ratepayers or grid reliability.

The 2022 bill specifically targeted the Dave Johnston Power Plant, scheduled to retire in 2027, and the two Jim Bridger Power Plant units planned for early retirement. Both facilities are operated by Rocky Mountain Power.

Scott told the Senate on Friday that he chose to withdraw the bill for multiple reasons, including ongoing negotiations between the state and the Environmental Protection Agency over air quality regulations at Jim Bridger. But he’s not satisfied with the existing limitations imposed on retiring coal plants.

“I will be back next year with an improved bill,” he said, “because the need and the opportunity for the state of Wyoming is still going to be there.”

House Bill 141

A year ago, House Bill 207 allocated $1.2 million to the governor’s office for lawsuits over coal. Its sponsor, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Platte and Converse counties, now wants to expand the scope of possible litigation through the passage of House Bill 141.

“The verbiage in this bill would open it up to where this $1.2 million could be used to protect our coal-fired industry against federal overreach, or also special interest groups that would look at harming our economy through our coal-fired power,” Haroldson said in the House ahead of Friday’s introduction vote.

Existing statute allows the governor to sue other states that “enact and enforce laws, regulations or other actions that impermissibly impede Wyoming’s ability to export coal or that cause the early retirement of coal-fired generation facilities located in Wyoming.”

This year’s bill would permit the use of existing funds for intervening in and defending against lawsuits, and for suing the federal government, not just other states. And it would let the governor use the money to sue over any actions that “result in the decreased use of Wyoming coal or the closure of coal-fired electric generation facilities that use Wyoming coal.”

The bill passed its introduction with a vote of 56-4 and was referred to the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

Senate File 84

Signs that the federal government may be considering raising the royalty rate at the next oil and gas lease sale brought renewed attention to a bill that could blunt the effects of a royalty hike in Wyoming.

Senate File 84 would draw from the state’s half of federal mineral royalties to refund a portion of the increase back to producers. It’s a controversial idea. Backers hope the refunds will keep operators interested in Wyoming, even if the federal government raises costs. Opponents argue that operators aren’t going anywhere and Wyoming is needlessly turning its back on needed revenue.

The bill, sponsored by the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, passed its introduction in the Senate on Tuesday and arrived before the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Friday. The committee had a lot of questions — so many that it ran out of time. It’s expected to take additional public comment and vote on the bill on Monday.

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany County, asked about the merits of giving away revenue from a royalty increase that would affect new drilling on federal lands nationwide.

“We have struggled to find any additional revenue for the state for at least the past five years, if not longer,” Rothfuss said. “I’d be more comfortable with this concept of trying to find balance if the Legislature were capable of passing additional revenue streams over here while we’re trying to balance things in the minerals sector.”

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Converse and Platte Counties and chairman of the select committee sponsoring the bill, acknowledged Rothfuss’s concerns, but noted that the additional royalty money would end up increasing Wyoming’s reliance on extractive industries at a time when the state is looking to diversify its economy.

