Two prominent Wyoming gas drillers in financial peril

Representatives from Ultra and Jonah did not return messages seeking comment. In its April 14 report, Ultra Petroleum wrote that it had engaged with some debt-holders about out-of-court financial restructuring, but “such negotiations are no longer occurring.” Other negotiations regarding in-court financial restructuring are ongoing, the report said. Ultra Petroleum may have to file for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code or the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the company report says.

In a letter to Sublette County Commissioners Jonah also said it faces problems. “We are confronted with a historically challenging price environment and necessarily need to stabilize the adversity we are under,” Jonah Energy Vice President Paul Ulrich wrote in an undated letter that commissioners considered April 7.

Fitch Ratings painted an industry-wide picture. “The Top Bonds of Concern rose 23 percent, up to $44.1 billion from $35.7 billion last month,” the company said. “Energy makes up 60 percent of the volume.”

Bonds of concern are those where “there is serious doubt about borrower ability to make good on the payments,” University of Wyoming Associate Professor of Finance Ali Nejadmalayeri wrote WyoFile. A “top” bond of concern is the most worrisome.