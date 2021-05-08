Ultra buys Pinedale Energy Partners

The deal sent shockwaves throughout Pinedale and greater Sublette County, the full extent of which are largely unknown.

The amount of workers affected, and how many jobs were lost as a result of the acquisition, were not confirmed to the Roundup.

Sublette County Board of Commissioners Chairman Joel Bousman said it was his understanding about half of PEP’s workforce — roughly 20 employees — lost their jobs as a result of the purchase. Those hoping to stay in the energy sector will find little opportunity in the county. Even those hoping to pivot into adjacent sectors like construction don’t have a plethora of options if their aim is to stay in Sublette, Bousman said.

That likely means those seeking employment again have to leave Pinedale, some with their families. That could immediately decrease enrollment in schools, which could receive diminished funding as a result of a smaller population. It also harms the community itself with a loss of neighbors.

“You feel for them,” Bousman said. “When they’re here they’re part of the community. Their kids go to our schools, our kids are friends with their kids. It can be a destructive thing.”