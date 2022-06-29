Uncertainty persists as first Biden lease sale nears

It has been one year, six months and twelve days since the federal government auctioned off Wyoming lands for oil and gas production.

Industry groups believe the delay is illegal. A 102-year-old law, they contend, requires the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to hold an onshore lease sale at least four times a year.

The industry has tallied the sales’ absence in quarters, growing increasingly resentful as every quarter of the Biden presidency passed them by. A sixth quarter ends on Thursday, the second and final day of the administration’s first onshore lease sale.

“We’re happy that they’re finally moving forward with their congressionally mandated obligations,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

Originally scheduled to take place a week earlier, the sale was postponed because the BLM “needed more time to resolve protests” submitted in response to its draft environmental assessment, Brian Hires, an agency press secretary, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The BLM said in April that it would offer 129 parcels, spanning 131,771 acres, at the June lease sale.

In its 149-page response to the protests, posted late Tuesday, the agency removed several additional parcels from the upcoming sale, dropping the number of available leases to 123 and the total acreage to 119,493.

The Biden administration disagrees with the industry interpretation of the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920. A series of court decisions have found fault with the environmental review underpinning years of federal oil and gas lease sales, directing the BLM to redo some past analyses and consider climate change more carefully in the future.

“For this sale, the BLM analyzed potential greenhouse gas emissions from the proposed leases as well as proximity and potential impacts to sage-grouse,” Hires said. “Both have been deemed necessary for a complete analysis based on court rulings.”

Federal officials say the Mineral Leasing Act’s ambiguous language — the law directs the BLM to hold quarterly sales in every state “where eligible lands are available” — afforded them the time they needed to meet those tighter environmental standards before holding another sale.

A year ago, a U.S. district judge in Louisiana deemed the delay, which had then lasted nearly two quarters, an overreach of executive power, and issued a preliminary injunction ordering the BLM to resume quarterly leasing. Since then, the clashing interpretations have also been argued in Wyoming and several other states. No judge has ruled on the dispute.

“Their idea of resuming sales is a lot different than what transpired before,” said Steve Degenfelder, land manager for Casper-based Kirkwood Oil and Gas.

Many environmental groups are happy with at least one change the BLM made: Raising the royalty rate for the first time, from the required minimum of 12.5% to 18.75%, at the upcoming sale.

But they still think the BLM is making too much land available and remain unsatisfied with other parts of the environmental review.

Bob LeResche, a board member of landowners’ group Powder River Basin Resource Council, said in a statement that minimum bonding requirements for wells drilled on federal lands are outdated and fail to protect taxpayers from remediation costs.

“We are disappointed to see BLM offering these leases before reforming their old dysfunctional leasing program,” LeResche said.

Wyoming’s oil and gas companies, meanwhile, feel like the BLM isn’t doing enough. The agency evaluated 459 Wyoming tracts nominated by the oil and gas industry for leasing. Just under 27% made it through to the June sale.

The last set of leases sold in Wyoming under the Trump administration also have yet to be issued, and are “pending until the BLM can ensure our completed analysis meets all current requirements,” Hires said.

Ongoing legal challenges, increasingly stringent environmental reviews and the long wait between sales have all left oil and gas companies uneasy about their long-term prospects on federal lands.

The lease sale’s opponents may still sue. And the supply chain issues and labor shortages impeding new drilling and raising costs may have diminished the allure of recent months’ sky-high oil prices.

But in Wyoming, where nearly half the lands and closer to 70% of the minerals are owned by the federal government, operators have few alternatives.

“A lot of companies in Wyoming are heavily invested in leasing on federal lands already,” McConnaughey said, “and trying to do the best they can to make those operations work within the current regulatory environment.”

According to Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the price of oil, the quality of the reserve and the proximity of pipelines and other infrastructure are the biggest factors.

“If the price is right, and industry wants to develop the resource, they will develop the resource,” Anderson said.

Whether this week’s parcels are desirable enough remains to be seen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.