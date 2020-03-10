University of Wyoming gets ‘standard budget’

LARAMIE — Barring any dramatic line-item vetoes from Gov. Mark Gordon, the University of Wyoming’s base support from the Legislature for the upcoming fiscal biennium will be essentially unchanged from its current status.

While there’s a dollar increase to account for inflation, the House and Senate voted Monday to finalize the budget bill with a “standard budget” for UW — meaning just enough for the university to maintain its current operations.

The Legislature sent the budget bill to Gordon’s desk with $175.4 million in base funding for each of UW’s next two fiscal years.

Since the time the budget bill was introduced in February, tweaked one piece of funding for UW: Securing $1.25 million for College of Law to create an endowment to support its legal clinics.

That funding was one of the most contentious in the budget debates between the House and the Senate last week. The House had sought to appropriate $2.5 million for that programming, while the Senate wanted to strike that funding entirely.

After legislators on the Joint Appropriations Committee had formed a compromise on most of the two chambers’ budget differences last week, the College of Law funding was one of the last issues that was hashed out in the final minutes of work on Friday.