US imported one-fifth of its petroleum products from Russia

Unlike Europe, the U.S. doesn’t rely very heavily on Russian energy imports. But the federal ban on Russian petroleum will hit some industries harder than others.

The U.S. imported roughly 43% of the petroleum it used last year — 8.47 million barrels of the 19.78 million barrels consumed per day — and exported about 8.63 million million barrels of petroleum per day, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Russia contributed about 8% of total U.S. petroleum imports in 2021. While Russian shipments made up just 3% of the country’s crude oil imports, they accounted for 20% of imported petroleum products derived from crude oil.

On its own, “petroleum products” could refer to a lot of different things, including — but not limited to — gasoline, diesel and jet fuels, heating oil and asphalt.

“It’s more of a catch-all term,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, “whereas crude oil is just oil.”

Unfinished oils, which are produced by partially refining crude oil, also fall under the petroleum-product umbrella. Refineries often rely on unfinished oils — which made up over half of U.S. petroleum imports from Russia last year — to make other products.

Crude oil itself is not a uniform material. Its composition varies depending on where it comes from, and lighter — or less dense — crude is refined differently than heavier crude.

“For the U.S. refiners, at least, we’re more geared towards a heavier slate — a lower gravity of crude,” said Trey Cowan, an oil and gas industry analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, in a previous interview with the Star-Tribune.

Most of the oil produced in the U.S. is lighter crude. Before the ban, the heavier crude that many U.S. refineries rely on came, in part, from Russia. And it’s not easy for refineries to switch from one density to another.

That’s part of the reason some analysts, including Cowan, aren’t convinced the rapid increase in U.S. oil production that many Wyoming leaders are pushing for will have a substantial effect on gasoline prices.

“At the margin, it’s not going to make that much difference,” Cowan said, “because those aren’t the barrels of crude that the U.S. needs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.