Utility cooperative's coal fleet retirements won't affect Wyoming

Escalante Station, a 253-megawatt coal power plant in New Mexico, will close by the end of this year.

To replace coal, Tri-State will launch six new solar and wind projects in Colorado and New Mexico, many in or near the communities now reliant on coal facilities.

Unlike an investor-owned utility, Tri-State is a nonprofit created and owned by its customers.

“It’s a fairly democratic process,” Stutz explained. “Each of the cooperatives has a member on our Board of Directors and they make the decisions and set the direction of the company. Our members in Wyoming were very much a part of the decision.”

The utility serves eight co-ops or public power districts throughout Wyoming, including in Basin, Saratoga, Powell, Riverton, Pine Bluff, Lusk, Wheatland and Torrington.

This month’s announcement comes at a time when utility companies have launched ambitious renewable energy transition plans to divest from coal, including Wyoming’s largest utility, PacifiCorp.