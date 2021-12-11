Utility looks to boost electric highway travel

Wyoming’s biggest utility wants to help electrify cross-country travel.

Rocky Mountain Power and more than 50 other electricity providers have joined the National Electric Highway Coalition, investor-owned utility association Edison Electric Institute announced Tuesday.

The initiative aims to build a fast charging network for electric cars across the U.S. by late 2023.

“With the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, we are committed to investing in and providing the charging infrastructure necessary to facilitate electric vehicle growth and to helping alleviate any remaining customer range anxiety,” Edison Electric Institute president Tom Kuhn said in a statement.

Electric transportation advocates hope that linking accessible highways nationwide will help to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles on the road, while incentivizing more drivers to make the switch from gas-powered cars.

Rocky Mountain Power services customers in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Its efforts to expand public charging stations, however, have focused primarily on Utah.

“With all of our states, but I think most significantly in Utah, the availability of charging stations is a major impediment to the ownership and expansion of electric vehicles,” said Dave Eskelsen, a spokesman for the utility.

The coalition consolidates several regional efforts to ensure consistent access to charging infrastructure along the country’s biggest highways.

“It’s an effort to develop a truly national network along major travel corridors, particularly the federal interstates, to facilitate the ability of people who have electric vehicles to travel long distances without fear of not having a place to charge up,” Eskelsen said.

To hold up its end of the deal, aided by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, Rocky Mountain Power plans to continue expanding its existing network of close to 25 public charging stations in Utah.

Similar efforts could follow in Wyoming and Idaho. But because customer demand has been the main driver behind increasing charging access, the utility will first look to Utah to meet its charging commitment through the National Electric Highway Coalition.

“We tried to be responsive to our customers,” Eskelsen said, “and their desire to have electric vehicle charging options.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.