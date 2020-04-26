Utility rate hikes expected in face of pandemic, energy downturn

“Retail sales for many of the utilities that have large industrial loads were already declining prior to the outbreak due to the oil price war and declining coal production,” Freeman said. “It would not be fair to customers to defer those revenue losses for later recovery because they cannot be reasonably attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Wyoming’s appropriation from the CARES Act will include supplemental funding for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, according to program manager Brenda Ilg. So far, it’s unclear how much the program will receive, but LIEAP is preparing to respond to a big increase in calls for help.

“The phones are going crazy,” Ilg said last Monday. “We know we’re going to have an increase that’s directly related to COVID-19.”

The average household in Wyoming is using more electricity and heating fuel simply because kids are home and taking classes online while many parents telecommute from home.

“We are receiving calls from folks who have been laid off, or had their hours cut, or some impact directly related to COVID,” Ilg said. “Help is on the way. It’s not quite here yet, but we are preparing.”

LIEAP has also extended its crisis application deadline in response to the pandemic, from April 15 to May 31.