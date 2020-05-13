Utility-scale solar project gains approval from Natrona County Planning Commission

“In addition to the millions of dollars to Natrona County and local municipalities, this Project will simultaneously generate the renewable energy that the market is now demanding,” stated Christine Mikell, manager of the Dinosolar project, in a letter to the commission.

Dinosolar LLC anticipates the project will generate $2.04 million in property taxes for the county in the first year of operation. In addition, during construction, $8.7 million will flow to the county through sales and use taxes, and nearly $3 million would also be contributed through other tax revenue.

Largest solar farm in Wyoming

If constructed, the solar energy farm would be the largest in Wyoming. The state’s sole commercial solar farm, Sweetwater Solar Energy Project, carries a generating capacity of 80-megawatts. Statewide, Wyoming only has a total of 109-megawatts of solar generating capacity installed, ranking 36th nationwide in solar energy, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Proponents of increasing Wyoming’s renewable energy capacity point to the potential tax and job contributions the investments could have for a state deeply reliant on unsteady revenue sources, like coal and oil.