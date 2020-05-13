Utility-scale solar project gains approval from Natrona County Planning Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Natrona County Planning Commission approved a permit to build a utility-scale solar farm north of Casper near the town of Bar Nunn during a public hearing Tuesday evening.

The company behind the proposed solar energy project, Dinosolar LLC, is a subsidiary of Utah-based Enyo Renewable Energy. The applicant plans to construct a 240-megawatt, commercial solar photovoltaic system on 1,170 acres of leased private land a half-mile west of Bar Nunn and 1.5 miles due north of Mills, according to the permit application. But the Dinosolar project needs a conditional-use permit, granted by the county — along with a host of other regulatory requirements — before it can move forward.

Project leaders selected the site near Casper due to proximate transmission line access, availability of private land and the geography of the area, according to Dinosolar LLC. They also sought to avoid land with extractable minerals or sensitive wildlife habitat.