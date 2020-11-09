UW carbon capture project enters third phase in Wyoming

A team of researchers at the University of Wyoming inched closer to achieving its goal of permanently storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide underground last month when it launched into phase three of the project.
The Wyoming Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise project, known as CarbonSAFE for short, involves a team of university scientists and industry professionals investigating how to permanently store carbon dioxide emitted from coal-based electricity generation facilities into deep geologic formations underground.
To make the research possible, Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources won a $15.4 million grant back in April from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory. Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which is one of nearly a dozen project partners, chipped in $1.5 million. UW is providing $2.4 million to support the research venture too.
The federal government has funded several carbon capture projects in recent years as part of a national find ways to trap, use or store carbon dioxide, a climate-warming greenhouse gas.
But Wyoming is one of just four other federally funded carbon capture projects that has successfully entered a third phase of deployment. Originally, the Energy Department had backed 13 projects, but many have not advanced into later phases of testing, according to a release from the university.
Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project hit the ground running in 2016, with an 18-month investigation into the geology around Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station near Gillette.
Researchers looked into the feasibility of permanently storing carbon dioxide fluids in storage sites deep down in rock formations. The group studied multiple formations in the region, including Muddy, Lakota, Fall River (Dakota Group), Lower Sundance and Minnelusa, according to Scott Quillinan, director of UW’s Center for Economic Geology Research.
In the next phase of research, the team drilled a test well in the area and compiled a wealth of core samples to better understand the various rock layers, fluids and pressures in the geological formations.
Now in the third phase of the project, the researchers hope to finalize data analysis and obtain necessary permits and environmental clearances to construct.
Eventually, the team dreams of building the storage complex to commercial scale and capturing 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over a 30-year time span, right in heart of Wyoming.
“Phase 3 will be the phase that tees up commercial operation at the study site, but also for other areas in Wyoming,” Quillinan said. “By the completion of Phase 3, the project team will have finalized all site characterization and Class 6 permitting activities, thereby leaving the project poised to begin final commercialization actions with the consent of project partners.
“In so doing, the project will have commercially advanced (carbon capture, storage and utilization) technologies both in terms of reservoir characterization in the CO2 storage context, and in obtaining the first Class 6 permit to construct in Wyoming so that others may follow suit,” he explained.
In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection granted Wyoming regulators the authority to regulate underground injection wells used to store carbon dioxide.
The decision effectively granted the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality primacy to monitor class VI injection wells. This is the class of wells the team of researchers would be using to store carbon dioxide deep underground in rock formations.
State regulators will have the ability to both craft and enforce regulations to protect drinking water sources during the construction and use of these wells, as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Wyoming is one of just two states able to implement its own regulations on this class of injection wells, with North Dakota having received permission from the EPA in 2018.
