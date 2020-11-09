UW carbon capture project enters third phase in Wyoming

Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project hit the ground running in 2016, with an 18-month investigation into the geology around Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station near Gillette.

Researchers looked into the feasibility of permanently storing carbon dioxide fluids in storage sites deep down in rock formations. The group studied multiple formations in the region, including Muddy, Lakota, Fall River (Dakota Group), Lower Sundance and Minnelusa, according to Scott Quillinan, director of UW’s Center for Economic Geology Research.

In the next phase of research, the team drilled a test well in the area and compiled a wealth of core samples to better understand the various rock layers, fluids and pressures in the geological formations.

Now in the third phase of the project, the researchers hope to finalize data analysis and obtain necessary permits and environmental clearances to construct.

Eventually, the team dreams of building the storage complex to commercial scale and capturing 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over a 30-year time span, right in heart of Wyoming.