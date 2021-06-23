UW professor awarded $750,000 for carbon capture study

“This project, I think, will fill in a lot of knowledge gaps, particularly in terms of the economic and equity considerations, also the policy considerations as well, so economic equity and policy dimensions of CCUS,” said Evan Michelson, a program director at the Sloan Foundation.

Part of Mason’s grant-funded research will explore the scalability of enhanced oil recovery, including capture of carbon dioxide from point sources like coal plants and the subsequent transportation of the gas to oil fields.

He and the other researchers will study the policies needed to facilitate carbon capture, and will work to identify the biggest hurdles impeding the deployment of it on an industrial scale, which would not only help to mitigate climate change but could be an economic boon for the state.

“It’s a natural source of revenue for the state for severance taxes; it’s a natural source of industrial activity, which will translate into local economic activity — hiring and stuff like that. So I won’t say this will be like the Second Coming, but this could be a good thing for the state,” Mason said.