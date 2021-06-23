UW professor awarded $750,000 for carbon capture study

University of Wyoming economics professor Chuck Mason and several colleagues at the University of Texas at Austin received a $750,000 grant last week to fund a study on the implementation of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).
Their research will examine the present-day feasibility of carbon capture, the kinds of investments and policies that will be needed to effectively support its development and the challenges and community impacts expected to arise along the way.
Mason studies enhanced oil recovery, in which carbon dioxide injected into oil fields extends their productivity, and traps the gas underground in the process. Enhanced oil recovery is one of many types of carbon capture technology being developed around the world.
“It’s an obvious entree into carbon sequestration, because it provides a source of demand, folks who are interested in getting hold of carbon dioxide,” Mason said.
The grant was awarded by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit that funds academic research in the social and natural sciences and aims to help scholars from across disciplines advance the transition to low-carbon energy in the U.S. The foundation seeks out interdisciplinary projects that ask — and answer — complicated questions.
Mason’s group’s proposal touched on everything from energy systems modeling to geology to economics and political science, and asked questions relevant to both academia and practical carbon capture implementation. It ticked all the boxes for the Sloan Foundation.
“This project, I think, will fill in a lot of knowledge gaps, particularly in terms of the economic and equity considerations, also the policy considerations as well, so economic equity and policy dimensions of CCUS,” said Evan Michelson, a program director at the Sloan Foundation.
Part of Mason’s grant-funded research will explore the scalability of enhanced oil recovery, including capture of carbon dioxide from point sources like coal plants and the subsequent transportation of the gas to oil fields.
He and the other researchers will study the policies needed to facilitate carbon capture, and will work to identify the biggest hurdles impeding the deployment of it on an industrial scale, which would not only help to mitigate climate change but could be an economic boon for the state.
“It’s a natural source of revenue for the state for severance taxes; it’s a natural source of industrial activity, which will translate into local economic activity — hiring and stuff like that. So I won’t say this will be like the Second Coming, but this could be a good thing for the state,” Mason said.
Cost will be one area of focus during the study. Until recently, it was nowhere near economical to capture carbon dioxide from a power plant and use it for enhanced oil recovery. Now, those costs are falling, and with a federal tax credit available to offset the price of carbon capture, carbon capture is rapidly becoming a real possibility.
And the researchers want to make sure it is not only affordable, but logistically achievable.
Infrastructure is the biggest challenge Mason expects to confront during the research process. He envisions Wyoming one day constructing a network of new and existing pipelines to transport carbon dioxide from power plants to oil fields. A key part of his research will involve figuring out how that pipeline network could come to be.
Wyoming has two large coal-fired power plants that could serve as key carbon capture sites, and many of its older oil fields are strong candidates for enhanced oil recovery, Mason said. And he believes that the technology could cut across partisan lines.
“I think this has perhaps a little bit of a common ground feel to it, that this could be something that has attractive features for a number of parties,” Mason said.