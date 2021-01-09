UW researchers find way to convert coal to graphite using a microwave oven

University of Wyoming researchers have discovered a cheap way to transform Powder River Basin coal into nano-graphite using none other than a conventional microwave oven.
TeYu Chien, an associate professor in UW’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, led a team of scientists in finding a way to convert pulverized coal powder into the valuable material.
The process uses relatively simple materials: a conventional microwave oven, copper foil and glass containers.
A number of scientists collaborated on the experiment, including UW professors Jinke Tang, Brian Leonard and Maohong Fan. The professors had help from graduate students Rabindra Dulal, Joann Hilman, Chris Masi and Teneil Schumacher, as well as postdoctoral researchers Gaurab Rimal and Bang Xu.
The researchers first pulverized the coal, put the powder on the copper foil and then sealed it in a glass container. The container had some argon and hydrogen gas in it too to catalyze the reaction.
The microwave oven’s high temperatures generated sparks and eventually converted the coal into polycrystalline graphite.
“By cutting the copper foil into a fork shape, the sparks were induced by the microwave radiation, generating an extremely high temperature of more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit within a few seconds,” Masi, one of the researchers and lead authors of the paper published in the journal Nano-Structures & Nano-Objects. “This is why you shouldn’t place a metal fork inside a microwave oven.”
The discovery comes as scientists around the world have been searching for ways to innovate and keep coal marketable. Demand for coal has been steadily declining as electrical utilities find less expensive sources of power.
Though the experiment was performed in a lab, the scientists suggested the method could potentially be adapted to a commercial scale to provide another inexpensive way to produce graphite.
