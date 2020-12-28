UW researchers produce study on carbon storage with U.S. Energy Association

“We are exceedingly proud to have our faculty members at the forefront of a decisive topic in energy development and working proactively to support Wyoming and its economy,” said Holly Krutka, executive director of the School of Energy Resources. “This publication is an important step to bridge the gap between our energy research efforts and commercial implementation.”

Federal incentives adopted in recent years could accelerate the advancement of CO2 storage and utilization across the 12 states studied.

For one, in 2018 Congress revised Section 45Q of the tax code to provide more favorable tax incentives to companies engaged in carbon capture and sequestration. The 45Q federal tax credit is given to companies for each ton of carbon dioxide they sequester in the ground. Since then, the program has received feedback from potential claimants, and the Internal Revenue Service recently proposed rules to regulate the program. The tax credit will be extended, if the federal government funding bill is signed by the president.

The study’s findings could help eliminate regulatory blindspots that pop up when projects are proposed with federal or private surface and subsurface interests.