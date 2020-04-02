UW scientists chart course in alternatives to flaring

Why flare in the first place?

When operators drill for oil, natural gas comes up to the surface in the solution also. Given the low market value of natural gas, operators often consider the resource less a commodity and more a byproduct. There also may not be pipeline systems near an oil site to economically dispose of the byproduct. Building pipeline infrastructure can be economically prohibitive, so operators will often look to flaring to dispose of the unneeded gas on site.

But the practice of flaring comes with its fair share of environmental and health consequences. Flared gas emits methane, a compound considered 84 times more potent in warming the climate than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, along with other volatile organic compounds. Critics of flaring also consider the practice as wasteful: It discards a nonrenewable natural resource.

Since the escalation in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, the volume of flared gas associated with domestic oil production has exploded.

Wyoming ranks fourth in the nation for most flaring, but the state’s rates come nowhere near hotspots like the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota or the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.