UW scientists chart course in alternatives to flaring

A pair of scientists at the University of Wyoming have received a provisional patent for a process they invented to mitigate flaring, or the burning of natural gas, at oil well sites.
Brian Toelle, a professor of practice in UW’s Department of Petroleum Engineering, and Maohong Fan, a UW School of Energy Resources professor in engineering, have been researching ways oil and gas operators can reduce flaring worldwide. The method they have proposed to develop would transform produced natural gas into a liquid on the well site for easier transportation to pipeline infrastructure.
The two scientists have coined the new technology FlareNitro.
The process works like this: Operators would collect excess natural gas and funnel it into a FlareNitro reaction vessel on the well site, where it is condensed into a liquid. The vessel is filled with liquid nitrogen that can chill the captured natural gas to minus 330 degrees Fahrenheit. At that temperature, the gas condenses into a liquid and can be loaded onto a tanker truck.
"One of the advantages of liquefied natural gas is you get a 600-time volume decrease associated with the material, so LNG (liquefied natural gas) can be stored in a large tanker and moved off of the well site," Toelle explained.
The liquefied natural gas would then be transported to FlareNitro regional bases on tanker trucks. These bases would be stationed near active plays with high gas-to-oil ratios. Ideally, some transportation infrastructure and manufacturing facilities would be close by too, Toelle said.
Why flare in the first place?
When operators drill for oil, natural gas comes up to the surface in the solution also. Given the low market value of natural gas, operators often consider the resource less a commodity and more a byproduct. There also may not be pipeline systems near an oil site to economically dispose of the byproduct. Building pipeline infrastructure can be economically prohibitive, so operators will often look to flaring to dispose of the unneeded gas on site.
But the practice of flaring comes with its fair share of environmental and health consequences. Flared gas emits methane, a compound considered 84 times more potent in warming the climate than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, along with other volatile organic compounds. Critics of flaring also consider the practice as wasteful: It discards a nonrenewable natural resource.
Since the escalation in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, the volume of flared gas associated with domestic oil production has exploded.
Wyoming ranks fourth in the nation for most flaring, but the state’s rates come nowhere near hotspots like the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota or the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Several scientists have been searching for ways to lessen the rate of flared gas, by making a commercially-viable alternative that could save operators some money, and cut back on toxic emissions.
"We, of course, are interested in helping the American petroleum industry be as cost effective as possible," Toelle said. "(FlareNitro) would help companies be a little bit more profitable and, at the same time, more environmentally friendly."
Toelle, who worked in the oil and gas industry for 34 years, has ambitions beyond just domestic oil production. He wants to apply his flaring mitigation methods to countries with similar flaring practices, like Russia or China.
But there’s still work to do to develop and apply the new concept. The scientists are searching for about $160,000 in funding for two years for testing and research, and they will eventually need operators to provide the real-world stage to conduct a pilot project. But receiving the provisional patent this month was a step in the right direction, according to Toelle. The key, in his mind, will also come down to making the FlareNitro economical for operators.
FlareNitro isn't the first attempt made by engineers and scientists to reduce flaring. For instance, a start-up called Crusoe Energy Systems takes excess natural gas on oil sites, converts it to electricity on a well site and then use that power for energy-intensive data computing tasks.
To Toelle, the more possible solutions to flaring, the better.
"I do foresee that there are going to be multiple potential solutions," he said. "And that is a very good thing, because you never know which one of those potential solutions will fit best in a particular environment or a particular economic situation."
For more on energy innovations happening in Wyoming, check out the Star-Tribune's 2020 Energy Journal.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.