UW scientists' findings could improve coal mine cleanup

Restoring the abundance of native sagebrush and rabbitbrush at old mine sites could also help preserve the state’s critical wildlife, like sage grouse.

Hufford and Fleisher worked on the grounds of a retired uranium mine site in the Gas Hills of Fremont County and a former coal mine site outside of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County.

Seeds were spread on the soil at each site as part of both traditional and geomorphic reclamation processes over a decade ago. In 2017 and 2018, the researchers investigated the sites to record the progress of the vegetation.

The sites where geomorphic reclamation was applied still did not restore the landscapes to its exact former state. However, “geomorphic reclamation was more likely to resemble undisturbed controls,” the report concluded. “Shrub abundance was up to 10 times greater on geomorphic reclamation compared to traditional reclamation.”

The results from the studies were published in the Journal of Environmental Management.