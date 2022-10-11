UW team awarded $500,000 to improve power system reliability

Federal officials awarded just over half a million dollars last month to a team of University of Wyoming researchers studying the stability of the electric grid.

The project, led by Nga Nguyen, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, will explore using machine learning to optimize the energy storage systems being built alongside renewables.

“Despite providing environmental benefits, the fast integration of [renewable energy resources] and EVs is expected to increase operational challenges for the power system,” Nguyen said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

With renewables making up a growing share of the electricity supply, they present a new challenge to utilities. Coal, gas and nuclear power plants can be turned on at will to match fluctuating electricity demand. Wind and solar can’t.

And while utilities are increasingly turning to energy storage to balance out renewables’ intermittency, “given the current cost scenario of storage technologies, deployments of [energy storage systems] can be economically impracticable if not properly located and sized,” Nguyen said.

Her project, which aims to make the electricity supply “less vulnerable to disturbances,” would “have significant impacts on the operation of the modern power grid,” she said.

The Department of Energy announced Sept. 12 that Nguyen’s project numbered among the 29 energy-related research initiatives — ranging from nuclear power to bioenergy — chosen for a total of $21 million in grants. Nguyen received $503,459.

The grant program is designed to help “ensure that all regions and institutions, particularly those that have been historically underrepresented in Federal research funding programs, are engaged in competitive, impactful, clean-energy-relevant research,” Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the department’s Office of Science, said in a written statement at the time.

Nguyen and two other professors in her department will use the funds to hire PhD students and undergraduates to assist with the research, which is expected to run through late 2025, and support summer work at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico.

She hopes the research will foster economic development and “boost public confidence in power system resilience and reliability.”

“Wyoming is significantly rich in [renewable energy resources] to produce electrical power,” Nguyen said. That positions the state to benefit from the increased reliability of renewables.

Nationally, she said, her project “shall support the improvement of quality power supply from the U.S power systems, ensuring energy security while promoting clean and sustainable energy and transportation systems.”