2019 was a big year for sage grouse news, but many in 2020 are keeping a watchful eye on the bird

On a national level, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho issued an injunction on the Trump administration’s rollback of 2015 sage grouse safeguards. All the while, conservation groups have continued to sound the alarm, many dismayed over the bird’s tapering growth across the West.

But 2020 could be a quieter year for sage grouse matters.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any radical change in what we do,” said Bob Budd, executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. “It’s been working. Do we have our ups and downs? Of course we do, but I don’t think you’re going to see anything very earth-shattering in the coming year.”

Compensatory mitigation pushed

The chubby, speckled bird has captured the attention of the West for decades and many eyes have turned to Wyoming to set a protection plan for the imperiled animal. The state is home to more sage grouse than anywhere else in the world. But that ranking comes with heavy responsibilities.