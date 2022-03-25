Weekly energy roundup: Oil and gas increase, coal holds steady

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.

The economic importance of energy means price swings often hit Wyoming especially hard. Money drained from the state’s pockets as oil markets crashed in the early months of the pandemic, then poured back in as markets recovered.

Oil prices skyrocketed when Russia invaded Ukraine. They’ve surged after each round of sanctions; in between, they’ve eased, but not to levels as low as before. Gasoline followed, while natural gas remained relatively insulated. Coal, even more so.

Here’s how energy prices changed over the past week.

Oil

Because oil is traded globally, market disruptions rarely stay where they start. Instead, localized shifts ripple from one market to the next, pushing the world’s prices up or down along with their own.

The price of Brent crude oil, a global benchmark, climbed this week, propelled by the prospect of additional sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports, then dipped after the U.S. promised to send more natural gas to Europe. It closed at $119.03 per barrel on Thursday, up from $106.64 last Thursday and $99.08 on Feb. 24, according to Insider.

U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also trended upward, closing at $112.34 per barrel on Thursday, compared with $102.98 a week ago and $99.67 a month ago.

The closing prices of both Brent and WTI hit eight-year highs on March 8, reaching $127.98 and $123.70 per barrel, respectively.

Wyoming’s drilling rig count, an indicator of industry activity, remained at 15 — about half the pre-pandemic rig count — for the fourth consecutive week, according to Baker Hughes.

Gasoline

Oil prices are the primary driver of gasoline prices. That’s why the rising cost of oil was quickly reflected at the pump, and why gasoline has remained so expensive.

The national average price of regular gasoline surged to a record high of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, not counting inflation. Wyoming’s 2008 record — $4.12 on July 17, 2008 — still stands, according to AAA.

Regular gasoline averaged $4.09 per gallon across Wyoming on Friday, up from $4.03 last Friday and $3.43 a month ago, and averaged $3.92 per gallon in Natrona County.

Natural gas

Unlike oil, most natural gas stays in the region where it’s produced. Localized disruptions tend to have significant effects on individual markets, but take much longer to impact others.

European natural gas prices went up along with oil prices. U.S. natural gas prices didn’t change much. Economists anticipate that if the war continues for an extended period of time — six months, a year — the U.S. will expand its export infrastructure and companies will ship more natural gas to Europe, potentially raising prices here.

The estimated weekly Henry Hub spot price averaged $4.94 per million British thermal units, ranging from $4.78 to $5.26, according to the Energy Information Administration. A number of factors have pushed U.S. natural gas prices upward in recent weeks, including recent cold weather in the Northeast and along the Gulf Coast.

Coal

Demand for Wyoming’s coal is shaped primarily by the cost of other fuels — especially natural gas. Price determines whether utilities generate more electricity at coal-fired or gas-fired power plants.

Coal mined in the Powder River Basin becomes competitive when natural gas tops about $3 per million British thermal units.

The estimated weekly spot price of Powder River Basin coal remained at $16.75 per ton for the third straight week, continuing its slow decline from the record $30.70 per ton reached in November, according to the Energy Information Administration.

That spot price is still higher than any weekly price recorded in the decade before utilities, fearful this fall of the sky-high natural gas prices forecast by energy analysts, scrambled to secure more coal before winter set in.

