Weekly energy roundup: Oil prices continue to drop, gasoline prices start to fall

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.

The economic importance of energy means price swings often hit Wyoming especially hard. Money drained from the state’s pockets as oil markets crashed in the early months of the pandemic, then poured back in as markets recovered.

Oil prices skyrocketed when Russia invaded Ukraine. They’ve surged after each round of sanctions; in between, they’ve eased, but not to levels as low as before. Gasoline followed, while natural gas remained relatively insulated. Coal, even more so.

Here’s how energy prices changed over the past week.

Oil

Because oil is traded globally, market disruptions rarely stay where they start. Instead, localized shifts ripple from one market to the next, pushing the world’s prices up or down along with their own.

The price of Brent crude oil, a global benchmark, continued to fall after the U.S. announced the largest-ever release of oil — its second release in a month — from the strategic petroleum reserve last week. The other 30 member countries of the International Agency on Wednesday announced a coordinated release of another 60 million barrels, bringing the collective release to 120 million barrels of crude oil.

Brent closed at $100.58 per barrel on Thursday, down from $107.91 last Thursday and $123.21 on March 7, according to Insider.

U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also trended downward, closing at $96.03 per barrel on Thursday, compared with $100.28 a week ago and $119.40 a month ago.

The closing prices of both Brent and WTI have remained well below the eight-year highs set on March 8, when they hit $127.98 and $123.70 per barrel, respectively.

Wyoming’s drilling rig count, an indicator of industry activity, rose to 16 — about half the pre-pandemic rig count — after remaining at 15 for five consecutive weeks, according to Baker Hughes.

Gasoline

Oil prices are the primary driver of gasoline prices. That’s why the rising cost of oil was quickly reflected at the pump, and why gasoline has remained so pricey.

The national average price of regular gasoline fell to $4.14 per gallon on Friday, down from $4.22 per gallon last Friday, after surging to a record high of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, not counting inflation, according to AAA.

In Wyoming, gasoline prices have also started to fall since the state tied its record average of $4.12 per gallon, set on July 17, 2008, on March 29.

Regular gasoline averaged $4.10 per gallon across Wyoming on Friday, down from $4.12 one week earlier but up from $3.84 a month ago. Gasoline prices went down seven cents in Natrona County this past week and averaged $3.91 per gallon on Friday.

Natural gas

Unlike oil, most natural gas stays in the region where it’s produced. Localized disruptions tend to have significant effects on individual markets, but take much longer to impact others.

European natural gas prices went up along with oil prices. U.S. natural gas prices didn’t change much. Economists anticipate that if the war lasts for a long period of time — six months, a year — the U.S. will expand its export infrastructure and companies will ship more natural gas to Europe, potentially raising prices here.

The estimated weekly Henry Hub spot price averaged $5.76 per million British thermal units, climbing steadily from $5.48 last Thursday to $6.25 this Wednesday, up from an average of $5.35 last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. A number of factors have pushed U.S. natural gas prices upward in recent weeks, including high temperatures that increased demand in some parts of the country.

Coal

Demand for Wyoming’s coal is shaped primarily by the cost of other fuels — especially natural gas. Price determines whether utilities generate more electricity at coal-fired or gas-fired power plants.

Coal mined in the Powder River Basin becomes competitive when natural gas tops about $3 per million British thermal units.

The estimated weekly spot price of Powder River Basin coal dropped to $16.10 per short ton after remaining at $16.75 for four consecutive weeks, continuing its slow decline from the record $30.70 per short ton reached in November, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Coal’s current spot price is still higher than any weekly price recorded in the decade before utilities, fearful this fall of the sky-high natural gas prices forecast by energy analysts, scrambled to secure more coal before winter set in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.