Weekly energy roundup: Oil prices drop, gasoline prices climb

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.

The economic importance of energy means price swings often hit Wyoming especially hard. Money drained from the state’s pockets as oil markets crashed in the early months of the pandemic, then poured back in as markets recovered.

Oil prices skyrocketed when Russia invaded Ukraine. They’ve surged after each round of sanctions. In between, they’ve eased, but not to levels as low as before. Gasoline followed, while natural gas remained relatively insulated. Coal was even more so.

Here’s how energy prices changed over the past week.

Oil

Because oil is traded globally, market disruptions rarely stay where they start. Instead, localized shifts ripple from one market to the next, pushing the world’s prices up or down along with their own.

The price of Brent crude oil, a global benchmark, dropped significantly this week after the U.S. announced the largest-ever release of oil — its second release in a month — from the strategic petroleum reserve. Member countries of the International Energy Agency are also expected to announce a coordinated release of oil from their petroleum reserves.

Brent closed at $107.91 per barrel on Thursday, down from $119.03 last Thursday but up from $100.99 on Feb. 28, according to Insider.

U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also trended downward, closing at $100.28 per barrel on Thursday, compared with $112.34 a week ago and $95.72 a month ago.

The closing prices of both Brent and WTI have remained well below the eight-year highs set on March 8, when they hit $127.98 and $123.70 per barrel, respectively.

Wyoming’s drilling rig count, an indicator of industry activity, remained at 15 — about half the pre-pandemic rig count — for the fifth consecutive week, according to Baker Hughes.

Gasoline

Oil prices are the primary driver of gasoline prices. That’s why the rising cost of oil was quickly reflected at the pump and why gasoline has remained so pricey.

The national average price of regular gasoline fell to $4.22 per gallon on Friday, after surging to a record high of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, not counting inflation, according to AAA.

In Wyoming, meanwhile, gasoline prices are still going up. The state tied its record average of $4.12 per gallon, set on July 17, 2008, on March 29.

Regular gasoline remained at $4.12 per gallon across Wyoming on Friday, up from $4.09 last Friday and $3.44 a month ago. Gasoline prices went up six cents in Natrona County this week and averaged $3.98 per gallon on Friday.

Natural gas

Unlike oil, most natural gas stays in the region where it’s produced. Localized disruptions tend to have significant effects on individual markets, but take much longer to impact others.

European natural gas prices went up along with oil prices. U.S. natural gas prices didn’t change much. Economists anticipate that if the war continues for an extended period of time — six months, a year — the U.S. will expand its export infrastructure and companies will ship more natural gas to Europe, potentially raising prices here.

The estimated weekly Henry Hub spot price averaged $5.35 per million British thermal units, ranging by day from $5.17 to $5.39, up from an average of $4.94 last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. A number of factors have pushed U.S. natural gas prices upward in recent weeks, including unseasonably warm and unseasonably cold temperatures that increased demand in many parts of the country.

Coal

Demand for Wyoming’s coal is shaped primarily by the cost of other fuels — especially natural gas. Price determines whether utilities generate more electricity at coal-fired or gas-fired power plants.

Coal mined in the Powder River Basin becomes competitive when natural gas tops about $3 per million British thermal units.

The estimated weekly spot price of Powder River Basin coal remained at $16.75 per ton for the fourth straight week, continuing its slow decline from the record $30.70 per ton reached in November, according to the Energy Information Administration.

That spot price is still higher than any weekly price recorded in the decade before utilities, who this past fall feared the sky-high natural gas prices forecast by energy analysts, scrambled to secure more coal before winter set in.

