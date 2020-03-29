Welcome to the Star-Tribune's 2020 Energy Journal

Ultimately, I worked to capture a glimpse of hope in each of these innovations, most conceived within the state’s borders. I was careful not to glamorize the steep challenges facing the state, or suggest that there’s a silver bullet. I know the stakes are high.

But I think it’s important to remember that technological changes can allow us to creatively adapt to what often feel like unsolvable problems.

Today, that means confronting the exponential rise in carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere and the market-driven transition toward renewable energy.

Wyoming scientists, entrepreneurs and conservationists are responding — finding ways to treat and reuse the trillions of gallons of produced water typically disposed of during oil production, diverting gas from flaring toward energy-intensive activities like data processing and introducing photographic software to ensure land reclaimed after extraction is maintained.

Many people I spoke with admitted that what they’re doing to solve today’s energy challenges is not enough, but that it’s at least a start. Almost all expressed the obligation they felt toward the environment, the state and its people.

Every contributor to this publication exhibited signs of hope and ingenuity, showing a readiness to address what may on its surface appear to be an unsolvable problem head on.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.