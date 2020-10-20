Western conservation group sues Trump administration over 'secretive' coal advisory group

“The coal industry has long stacked the National Coal Council with coal industry representatives who meet behind closed doors to try to launder their own interests into federal policy while shutting out the voices of ranchers, landowners, and coal mine neighbors,” said Marcia Westkott, chair of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group based in Wyoming. “The only solution to this one-sided, secretive decision making is to pull back the curtain and open the National Coal Council’s proceedings to public inspection.”

According to the plaintiffs, the Energy Department has denied the group public access to the council's materials, meetings or other deliberation, hampering its ability to understand the full extent of the council's influence. The Federal Advisory Committee Act requires the federal government to furnish documents at the public's request, the complaint outlines.

The U.S. Department of Energy did not respond to the Star-Tribune's multiple requests for comment.

The National Coal Council declined to comment on pending litigation. The Star-Tribune also connected with Wyoming-based members of the council for additional information.