Western conservation group sues Trump administration over 'secretive' coal advisory group

A Montana-based conservation group has sued the Trump administration for allegedly violating public transparency laws in its dealings with a coal advisory group, according to the lawsuit filed last week.
The National Coal Council is a federal advisory committee working with the the U.S. Department of Energy to help shape the nation's energy policy. The council provides guidance to the department on how various federal decisions could influence coal production and consumption in the country.
But the Western Organization of Resource Councils, WORC, alongside the nonprofit legal organization Democracy Forward, filed a complaint Thursday against the Department of Energy in the U.S. District Court of Montana. The groups allege the federal government failed to uphold the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which mandates that the public and Congress are kept informed on the committee's activity.
According to the complaint, "the Council has operated in secret and works to advance the goals of only one interest: the industries that profit from the development and combustion of coal." What's more, the plaintiffs concluded the Energy Department has elected to push through policies in support of boosting coal production and demand at the expense of the environment and public health.
“The coal industry has long stacked the National Coal Council with coal industry representatives who meet behind closed doors to try to launder their own interests into federal policy while shutting out the voices of ranchers, landowners, and coal mine neighbors,” said Marcia Westkott, chair of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group based in Wyoming. “The only solution to this one-sided, secretive decision making is to pull back the curtain and open the National Coal Council’s proceedings to public inspection.”
According to the plaintiffs, the Energy Department has denied the group public access to the council's materials, meetings or other deliberation, hampering its ability to understand the full extent of the council's influence. The Federal Advisory Committee Act requires the federal government to furnish documents at the public's request, the complaint outlines.
The U.S. Department of Energy did not respond to the Star-Tribune's multiple requests for comment.
The National Coal Council declined to comment on pending litigation. The Star-Tribune also connected with Wyoming-based members of the council for additional information.
There are actually two entities at play here: the National Coal Council, which is the voluntary and nonpartisan advisory committee providing recommendations to the Energy Department secretary, and National Coal Council, Inc. The latter is a private 501(c)(6) entity tasked with managing the "business activities" and finances for the council. NNC, Inc. collects dues and donations from undisclosed, private donors. It's this corporate structure that the plaintiffs in the case find problematic and potentially in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, according to the complaint.
Connections to "pro-industry" donors could be influencing the council's policy recommendations, the groups worry.
The National Coal Council's publications since 2016 have ranged in focus, but have included recommendations for how the federal government could relax regulations for coal production on federal land, subsidize coal-fired power plants to support grid resiliency, amend pollution controls, and promote coal to carbon products, according to the citizen groups' complaint.
Though the council invested in researching ways to lower emissions during coal mining through technological advancements like carbon capture in years past, WORC and Democracy Forward said the council's focus has shifted in the Trump administration. Recent reports have privileged coal production growth at the expense of the climate, opponents of the council concluded.
“Federal transparency laws are an essential check on the ability of private interests to influence and corrupt public policy," Travis Annatoyn, Democracy Forward's managing senior counsel, said in a statement. "We’re holding the Trump administration to account for its continued violation of the law.”
The plaintiffs have asked the federal court to force the National Coal Council to release meeting materials since 2017, and enjoin the committee from meeting with or advising the Energy Department until it demonstrates compliance with federal transparency laws.
