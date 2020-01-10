Western states face huge cleanup liabilities from coal mining, new report finds

“We review the cost of reclamation every year,” said Keith Guille, a spokesman for the state agency. “... If a mine were to unfortunately close — nothing we would like to see — but if that were to happen, we would have bonds in place that would cover the cost of reclamation.”

To protect taxpayers, Wyoming regulators revised bonding rules last year, too. Signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon in May, the new bonding rules bar companies from solely relying on self-bonding (a type of bond not backed by money or assets). The new rules also set new credit standards for companies electing to partially self-bond, among other amendments.

“The whole point is to make sure that the state and taxpayers are not going to be left with the bag of reclamation,” Guille said.

Yet given the financial distress facing many coal companies nationwide, the Western Organization of Resource Councils advocates for the elimination of a self-bonding option. Over $600 million in reclamation liabilities nationwide were covered by self-bonds as of June, the report said.