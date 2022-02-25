Western states join forces to secure hydrogen hub

Four Mountain West states are teaming up to land a multi-billion-dollar clean hydrogen hub.

Passage of the federal Infrastructure Law gave the U.S. Department of Energy $8 billion to establish at least four such hubs. Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah announced Thursday, days after the agency issued a call for feedback on the program, that they will apply together for a share of the funds.

“Hydrogen has tremendous potential for energizing the next generation,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “Wyoming is particularly well-situated to develop, export and utilize hydrogen.”

Partnering with neighboring states “expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers throughout the Western States,” Gordon added.

The fuel can be produced in a number of ways. Wyoming is eyeing two leading methods: using natural gas and carbon capture to make what’s often called “blue” hydrogen, and using renewable energy and water to make “green” hydrogen. Both types are more expensive than the carbon-intensive hydrogen generated, typically from natural gas, in the U.S. today.

The Department of Energy set out last year to substantially bring down the cost of clean hydrogen by the end of the decade. It hopes the fuel will reduce emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy.

Industry sees state as alluring opportunity for low-carbon hydrogen Its nickname — the fuel of the future — is perhaps idealistic. But if things go just right, hydrogen could be a game-changer for Wyoming.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the four states on Thursday said they shared “a mutual interest in the demonstration and growth of clean hydrogen production, transport, and utilization.” It didn’t specify how the hydrogen would be made or used, or where the hub would be located.

“We prefer Wyoming, obviously,” said Rob Creager, Gordon’s senior policy adviser.

According to the memorandum, the Department of Energy is expected to issue a request for proposals by May.

The hydrogen hub is one of several priorities for Gordon’s newly minted Infrastructure Leadership Team, established in late January to coordinate grant applications and the distribution of funds among state and federal agencies, elected officials, the private sector and tribes. Gordon tapped Creager to lead the implementation effort, which is still getting off the ground.

“Some of the federal guidance and regulatory framework around this program isn't quite out yet,” Creager said. “It’s a little bit of guessing at this point.”

So far, the leadership team has formed six smaller groups — natural resources, broadband and cybersecurity, education, energy, health and human services and transportation — and identified a range of other key issues, including carbon capture, broadband, wildlife crossings and irrigation infrastructure.

“We do want to make sure that we stand ready to get the most out of these dollars,” Creager said. “And make sure it's on responsible fiscal policy going forward, to make sure we're not just throwing money up and seeing where it lands.”

