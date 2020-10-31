What a Biden presidency could mean for oil, gas and coal in Wyoming

"Regardless of your party affiliation, there are those out there (who) think we should eliminate and not have anything to do with fossil fuels," Bebout said. "I'm not one of those people obviously. But if that should happen, what an impact (that would have) on the great state of Wyoming."

"(This) tells us that we really need to continue the efforts we made years ago now to try to diversify our economy and our tax base, which is very difficult to do in a trying time," he added.

Oil and gas under Biden

If a new presidential administration enters the White House come January, any overhauls to the nation's energy policies will take time to trickle down to oil and gas, according to Chuck Mason, University of Wyoming economist and associate dean for research in the College of Business. In the short term, business will likely go on as usual in Wyoming's oil and gas sector.

“Nobody changes where they send a drilling rig because of a presidential tweet or a poll or the outcome of the presidential election,” Mason said. “They care about money available right now.”

That said, over time Mason predicts the Biden administration will lease public lands more restrictively.