What can the rolling blackouts in Texas teach us about the nation's power sector and grid?

Texas and a large swatch of middle America have been plunged into a polar vortex in recent days, causing rolling blackouts and extensive power failures for millions of residents. The crisis has left major suppliers, like Wyoming, buzzing with debate over what these extreme weather events should mean for the future of the nation's power grid.
Early this week, several conservative commentators and political leaders blamed the widespread outages on frozen wind turbines in Texas.
“We should never build another wind turbine in Texas,” the state's Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said on Facebook Tuesday. “The experiment failed big time.”
As it turns out, the story is more complicated.
It's true: A small number of wind turbines did ice up. But failures at coal, natural gas and nuclear plants also contributed to the widespread outages across Texas' grid. In fact, about twice as much power was lost from coal, natural gas and nuclear generators than wind and solar, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
"It's certainly not the case that it is because of renewables that the grid is struggling this much," Emily Grubert, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, told the Star-Tribune. "What we are seeing in Texas right now is that the major contribution to this is that the thermal supply is down. So that's nuclear, that's coal and that's gas."
Unprepared for the severity of the winter conditions, Texas utility companies recorded failures across a suite of fuel sources, both fossil fuels and renewables. Wind energy contributes to about 25% of Texas' total electricity supply. Coal, natural gas and nuclear provide about 70%. Record demand, supply shortages, frozen instruments and offline units produced a perfect storm that caused problems at coal, natural gas and nuclear facilities. The failures facing a variety of Texas' fuel suppliers left millions without power for hours on end.
Natural gas has shown particular vulnerabilities during the deep freeze, Grubert also noted. That's because of the cutthroat competition for natural gas supply.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Gordon pointed to the events in Texas as reason for Wyoming to continue pursuing its "all of the above" energy strategy.
"The recent polar vortex and ensuing power shortages have once again proven the importance of an-all-the-above energy approach in the US," Gordon said in a post on Twitter. "Coal plants equipped with carbon capture technology can reduce emissions and provide reliable, dispatchable energy."
The Powder River Basin in Wyoming supplies coal to multiple Texas power plants.
Proponents of Wyoming's coal industry seized on the events in Texas to champion the fuel source as a vital part of the country's future energy mix.
"I think this is all about reliability," said Travis Deti, executive director of Wyoming Mining Association. "Coal-fired generation is reliable in cold and hot weather it works. Coal and nuclear generation are reliable where renewables are not."
Shannon Anderson, a staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, closely follows Wyoming's rate-regulated utilities. She said all fuel sources, including coal, can face challenges during extreme weather events. Anderson pointed to a Texas coal plant that suffered outages this week too, along with natural gas units.
"Every resources has drawbacks to weather," she said. "This is a weather story, not a resource story. It takes really good planning and adaptability. You have to have a resilient system with multiple resources, a good balance mix and a grid that can draw power from other places, if needed. I think, lucky for us, our utilities are very committed to doing that well. They are used to extreme weather here, they know the drill."
Scientists predict the country will face more frequent and severe weather events moving forward, like frigid winters and sweltering summers, due to human-caused global warming.
"Having a plan and knowing how to keep people safe under circumstances where there is an emergency is really what we need to be focusing on here," said Grubert, the engineer specializing in power sectors. "How do you make sure people are OK when things go really wrong?"
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.
