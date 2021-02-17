What can the rolling blackouts in Texas teach us about the nation's power sector and grid?

Texas and a large swatch of middle America have been plunged into a polar vortex in recent days, causing rolling blackouts and extensive power failures for millions of residents. The crisis has left major suppliers, like Wyoming, buzzing with debate over what these extreme weather events should mean for the future of the nation's power grid.

Early this week, several conservative commentators and political leaders blamed the widespread outages on frozen wind turbines in Texas.

“We should never build another wind turbine in Texas,” the state's Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said on Facebook Tuesday. “The experiment failed big time.”

As it turns out, the story is more complicated.

It's true: A small number of wind turbines did ice up. But failures at coal, natural gas and nuclear plants also contributed to the widespread outages across Texas' grid. In fact, about twice as much power was lost from coal, natural gas and nuclear generators than wind and solar, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.